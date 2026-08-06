Meijer Announces Upcoming Double Match Days to Support Midwest Food Pantries

Retailer will maximize customer contributions to its Simply Give hunger relief program on Aug. 15 and Sept. 12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today the upcoming double match days for its Simply Give hunger relief program. Customers who add a Simply Give donation card to their shopping cart on Aug. 15 and Sept. 12 will make an even bigger impact within their communities, as Meijer turns their $10 contribution into $30 for that store's local pantry partner to help keep their shelves stocked for families in need. The year-round hunger relief program offers six double-match days per year that support nearly 600 food pantries across the Midwest.

Meijer announced today the upcoming double match days for its Simply Give hunger relief program. Customers who add a Simply Give donation card to their shopping cart on Aug. 15 and Sept. 12 will make an even bigger impact within their communities.

"Simply Give continues to make a meaningful difference for our pantry partners and the Midwest families they serve," said Melissa Conway, Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. "Because every donation stays local, this program helps food pantries respond to the specific needs of their communities while giving our customers an easy way to support our neighbors facing food insecurity. With our double match days, their donation goes even further."

Through the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program, customers can add a $10 donation card at checkout at any time of year, and each contribution is converted into a Meijer food-only gift card that goes directly to a local food pantry partner selected by that store. The program gives pantry partners the flexibility to purchase the food, including fresh produce, dairy, meat, and other essentials their clients need most, such as baby supplies like food, formula, and diapers.

Because Simply Give donations stay in the communities where they are made, customers can feel confident their support is helping a local organization serve neighbors close to home. Since the program launched in 2008, Simply Give has generated more than $100 million in donations and helped provide more than 940 million meals to support hunger relief efforts across the Midwest.*

Simply Give hunger relief donation cards can be found in any Meijer store near the checkout area, on Meijer.com and via the Meijer mobile app.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

*One meal equates to 25 cents. Meal calculation is based on the approximate average cost of a meal from select food pantry partners across the Meijer footprint.

SOURCE Meijer