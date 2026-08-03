Meijer Thanks Midwest Families with Six Weeks of Discounts on More than 1,000 Everyday Favorites

Program builds on the company's year-long calendar of everyday essentials discounts that have already saved customers $2.5 million in 2026

GRAND RAPIDS Mich., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it is offering discounts on a rotating selection of more than 1,000 popular grocery items through September 8, 2026, as a thank you to Midwest families for consistently choosing to shop with the retailer.

The rotating selection of discounted items features hundreds of product categories, including some of the retailer's most popular ones like meat, produce, snacks, cereal, and household supplies. Some key items will remain discounted the entire six weeks, including:

Meijer is offering discounts on a rotating selection of more than 1,000 popular grocery items through September 8, 2026, as a thank you to Midwest families for consistently choosing to shop with the retailer.

Fresh from Meijer Whole Pork Shoulder Butt Roast: $1.79/lb. down from $2.99/lb.

Fresh from Meijer Family Pack Chicken Drumsticks: $0.99/lb. down from $1.39/lb.

Strawberries 16 oz.: $2.50 down from $2.99

Whole Seedless Watermelon: $4.99 down from $8.99

Meijer Soft & Strong 18 Mega Roll Toilet Paper: $10.49 down from $13.99

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes 12 oz.: $2.99 down from $4.29

Vlasic 24 oz. Pickles: $2.50 down from $3.49

"Midwesterners work hard for their money, and we believe they shouldn't have to work equally as hard to save money on their groceries," said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Meijer. "We're proud of the value we offer customers 365 days a year and this is our way of saying thank you as families make the most of the last few weeks of summer."

Customers do not need to do anything special or unique to take advantage of these discounts as they will already be reflected in the on-shelf price, on Meijer.com, and the Meijer app. Like always, Meijer customers have multiple ways to shop including in-store, pickup, or home delivery.

The promotion builds on the retailer's track record for customer value. Meijer is ranked #1 in the Midwest by the American Customer Satisfaction Index for frequency of sales and promotions and for its store convenience.

The company's Meijer brand is a key part of the value customers experience when shopping the retailer. That has been amplified by a year-long calendar of discounts of Meijer brand essential items that has already saved customers $2.5 million in 2026. This will continue into the holiday season as the retailer is planning deep discounts on Meijer brand essentials that help make the season special.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer