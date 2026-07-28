Meijer Becomes First Retailer in Michigan to Accept WIC Benefits for Online Grocery Orders

Access to digital shopping and home delivery improves access to essential groceries for Michigan WIC recipients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its ongoing commitment to serving families and improving access to nutritious foods, Meijer is the first Michigan retailer to now accept Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits for online and app-based purchases, providing a more convenient option for customers to shop for essential groceries across Michigan.

Customers in the state can now use their WIC benefits for orders placed on Meijer.com and the Meijer mobile app, making Meijer the first retailer in the state to offer WIC payment for online and app-based grocery purchases. Previously, Michigan customers could only use WIC benefits in stores.

"As a family-owned company, Meijer understands how important it is to make shopping for healthy, everyday foods easy for all families," said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Meijer. "We are proud to be the first retailer to offer this in Michigan, building on our legacy of improving accessibility to customers in Michigan."

To use WIC benefits online, customers should add their WIC card to their mPerks account, which unlocks a personalized shopping experience that highlights grocery items eligible for benefits. This allows customers to more easily identify qualifying products while shopping.

To further support accessibility, Meijer is offering free Home Delivery for customers using WIC benefits on Meijer.com or the Meijer app, providing an additional level of convenience for families. Customers can also use Meijer Pickup, which is free for orders totaling $35 and above.

"Michigan WIC is committed to ensuring that every eligible family has convenient and equitable access to the healthy foods they need to thrive," said Christina Herring, Director, Michigan WIC Program. "This partnership with Meijer represents an important step forward in modernizing the WIC shopping experience by expanding digital access, reducing barriers, and providing families with greater flexibility to redeem their benefits. We are proud to collaborate with partners who share our commitment to improving health outcomes for women, infants, and children across Michigan."

In Michigan, approximately 190,000 women, infants, and children under age 5 receive WIC benefits each year. Customers can learn more about the WIC program by visiting Michigan.gov/WIC or calling 211 to locate a nearby WIC clinic. Additional information about Meijer's WIC offering can be found at meijer.com/shopping/services/WIC.html.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer