Meijer Offering 50+ School Supplies for Under $1 in One-Stop Back-To-School Shopping Experience for Families

Retailer also offering deep discounts on hundreds of breakfast and lunchbox essentials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is making it easier for families to enjoy back-to-school shopping by offering everything they need in one store at great prices, including school supplies and lunchbox favorites. The Midwest retail leader is dropping prices by up to 50 percent on nearly 200 essential items to help families prepare for the upcoming school year, including offering more than 50 school supplies for less than $1.

Meijer is dropping prices by up to 50 percent on nearly 200 essential items to help families prepare for the upcoming school year, including offering more than 50 school supplies for less than $1.

"Back-to-school season is an exciting time, as families prepare to help their kids start the year strong," said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Meijer. "We're committed to making it easy for families to find great value on school supplies, clothing, and everyday groceries in one stop. By expanding the number of discounted items, we're helping families check everything off their lists and head into the school year feeling confident and ready."

Key School Supplies

Through September 8, Meijer is offering a full selection of school supplies for less than $1, including both Meijer and national-brand favorites such as pencils, crayons, markers, folders, notebooks, binders, erasers and more items commonly found on back-to-school supply lists. Examples include:

Meijer Washable Glue Stick 2-pack: $0.25

Meijer Crayons: $0.25

Meijer Washable School Glue: $0.25

Meijer Washable Markers: $0.74

Meijer Colored Pencils: $0.50

Popular School Grocery Items

Meijer is discounting groceries families often purchase for the back-to-school season, including many breakfast and lunch favorites for under $2. Meijer brand food and drinks such as instant oatmeal, peanut butter and jelly, bread, cereal, fruit snacks, and granola bars are included in the promotion:

Meijer Instant Oatmeal (8-12-pack): $1.79

Meijer Complete Pancake Mix (24-32 oz.): $1.79

Meijer Syrup (24 oz.): $1.79

Meijer Toasted Oats Cereal (12 oz.): $1.79

Meijer Split Top Bread (22 oz.): $1.89

Meijer Grape Jelly (18 oz.) and Creamy Peanut Butter (16 oz.): $1.89

For additional savings on back-to-school supplies, and all year-round, Meijer customers can use mPerks to earn points on every dollar spent. These points can be redeemed for in-store coupons or used for additional savings on fuel at Meijer Express gas stations. Additionally, the mPerks program allows customers to earn savings on the products they purchase most in the "hand-picked offers" section of coupons in the app.

Customers can find all items included in the back-to-school promotion at meijer.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer