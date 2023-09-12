Meijer Celebrates Conductive Learning Center of North America's 25th Anniversary with Donation to Expand Programming and Scholarship Opportunities

News provided by

Meijer

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Donation aims to help children and young adults with motor challenges achieve optimal physical, cognitive and social independence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to support its communities, Meijer announced today it's helping the Conductive Learning Center (CLC) of North America expand on existing programming and scholarship opportunities, as well as construct a new on-site playground.

Continue Reading
Meijer announced today it’s helping the Conductive Learning Center (CLC) of North America expand on existing programming and scholarship opportunities, as well as construct a new on-site playground.
Meijer announced today it’s helping the Conductive Learning Center (CLC) of North America expand on existing programming and scholarship opportunities, as well as construct a new on-site playground.

The CLC serves individuals with motor disorders related to complications of premature birth, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, or brain injury. The vision of CLC is that every child living with a motor disability has the tools and education needed to be healthy, confident, self-reliant, and achieve a joy-filled and rewarding life.

"At Meijer, we're committed to helping families in the communities we serve," said Rick Keyes, Meijer President & CEO. "We believe every person should have the opportunity to live a healthy, confident and rewarding life, and organizations like the Conductive Learning Center help make that happen every day."

The retailer has been a partner of the CLC for many years, supporting the center's conductive education (CE) practice, which is a method that enhances the plasticity of the brain by engaging participants with motor challenges, caused by damage to the central nervous system, at any age. For these individuals, even the smallest tasks can be monumental and the CLC utilizes the CE premise so proper movement and coordination can be learned.

"We do everything possible to serve an increasing number of students, while maintaining a quality program and operating a best-in-class facility," said Angela Freier, Director of Development at CLC. "Our students and their families deserve to live life to the fullest, despite their diagnosis, and thanks to Meijer, we're able to grow and continue to provide the best care to everyone who works with us."

This year, the CLC is celebrating 25 Years of Advancing Independence. This year-long celebration will be marked with recognition, reflections, forward progress and the unity of all those who've touched the lives of the nearly 1,000 students who have entered its classrooms.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics.

For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

Also from this source

Los farmacéuticos de Meijer están preparados para las necesidades de vacunación de otoño de los clientes

Meijer Pharmacists Prepared for Customers' Fall Vaccination Needs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.