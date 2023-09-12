Meijer Celebrates Conductive Learning Center of North America's 25th Anniversary with Donation to Expand Programming and Scholarship Opportunities

Donation aims to help children and young adults with motor challenges achieve optimal physical, cognitive and social independence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to support its communities, Meijer announced today it's helping the Conductive Learning Center (CLC) of North America expand on existing programming and scholarship opportunities, as well as construct a new on-site playground.

The CLC serves individuals with motor disorders related to complications of premature birth, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, or brain injury. The vision of CLC is that every child living with a motor disability has the tools and education needed to be healthy, confident, self-reliant, and achieve a joy-filled and rewarding life.

"At Meijer, we're committed to helping families in the communities we serve," said Rick Keyes, Meijer President & CEO. "We believe every person should have the opportunity to live a healthy, confident and rewarding life, and organizations like the Conductive Learning Center help make that happen every day."

The retailer has been a partner of the CLC for many years, supporting the center's conductive education (CE) practice, which is a method that enhances the plasticity of the brain by engaging participants with motor challenges, caused by damage to the central nervous system, at any age. For these individuals, even the smallest tasks can be monumental and the CLC utilizes the CE premise so proper movement and coordination can be learned.

"We do everything possible to serve an increasing number of students, while maintaining a quality program and operating a best-in-class facility," said Angela Freier, Director of Development at CLC. "Our students and their families deserve to live life to the fullest, despite their diagnosis, and thanks to Meijer, we're able to grow and continue to provide the best care to everyone who works with us."

This year, the CLC is celebrating 25 Years of Advancing Independence. This year-long celebration will be marked with recognition, reflections, forward progress and the unity of all those who've touched the lives of the nearly 1,000 students who have entered its classrooms.

