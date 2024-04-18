Meijer Donates $250,000 to Detroit-Based Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center

DETROIT, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced a $250,000 donation today to the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC), a Detroit-based, national nonprofit organization. ISAIC focuses on training the next generation of textile and apparel manufacturing industry talent through an innovative curriculum that combines technical skills, soft skills, and digital literacy. Their work, in partnership with local employers, creates pathways to sustainable careers for many who likely would not have those opportunities.

ISAIC launched in 2020 to tackle two major challenges in the sewn goods industry: the shortage of skilled workers and the lack of innovation in U.S. domestic textile and apparel manufacturing. Today, the organization benefits from the generosity of longtime Meijer partner Carhartt Inc., which has provided the third floor of its flagship Midtown store, spanning approximately 12,000 square feet, as a dedicated space for ISAIC's operations. The space promotes worker equity and empowerment in its advanced apparel manufacturing facility, and the donation from Meijer will support ISAIC's ongoing advancement as it continues to raise capital with the goal of expanding programming for more job creation and training as it grows into a larger space.

"We are incredibly grateful to Meijer and their generous contribution to our mission of empowering people and transforming communities," said Jen Guarino, President and CEO of ISAIC. "This donation will immensely help us not only expand our space, but also increase our reach to connect with more individuals who are seeking new opportunities and skills in this growing sector."

The Midwest retailer's donation is part of its ongoing commitment to enriching lives in the communities it serves. Meijer has been a longtime supporter of education and workforce training in Detroit and across the Midwest.

"We are proud to support ISAIC and their efforts to create access to high-quality training and employment opportunities for the Detroit community," said Maureen Mitchell, Regional Vice President for East Michigan at Meijer. "ISAIC is making a positive difference in the lives of many people and contributing to the economic vitality of Detroit."

In celebration of their continued impact, ISAIC will host their inaugural ISAIC Honors event at The Madison Loft + Auditorium located on Broadway Street in Detroit on Thursday, May 2. The public event will be a night of celebration for outstanding achievements in the field of apparel and textile manufacturing, as well as recognizing the donation from Meijer. Click this link for tickets and more information.

To learn more about ISAIC, visit isaic.org. To learn more about how Meijer has recently supported its communities, visit meijercommunity.com .

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

About ISAIC: The Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC) is a national nonprofit institute dedicated to advancing textile and apparel manufacturing sustainably. ISAIC convenes solutions in a real manufacturing facility to pilot and optimize new technologies on behalf of industry. It offers the only nationally recognized proprietary curriculum in industrial sewing and production, licensed in 8 states, which serves as a prerequisite for its Department of Labor-registered Industrial Sewing Apprenticeship program. ISAIC's expert team works tirelessly to create sustainable solutions for brands while empowering disenfranchised communities to excel in textile and apparel manufacturing careers.

