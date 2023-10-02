Meijer enhances its health and wellness customer experience by partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on a Medicare Advantage plan

Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer plan features a $0 monthly premium and $660 annual allowance to spend in Meijer stores

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Meijer is entering into the health insurance space through a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on a Medicare Advantage plan, called Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer. The new plan offering will be available to seniors this annual enrollment period, beginning Oct. 15, 2023.

The plan's benefits, which include a $0 monthly premium, $0 annual deductible, $0 primary care visits, $0 copay on many generic prescription drugs, and a $660 in-store-allowance, will offer an affordable, convenient plan option to Meijer shoppers and Blue Cross members. Medicare-eligible persons enrolling in Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, 2023, will have the benefits take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Meijer already offers customers access to health and wellness resources, merchandise, and prescriptions in more than 100 Michigan stores. This new partnership enables Meijer to bring even more health benefits to shoppers. Members who enroll in the Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer plan can put their $660 annual in-store allowance to work in Meijer stores, purchasing wellness-related items such as vitamins and bandages. For those who qualify with a chronic condition, the allowance can also be applied to healthy foods available in Meijer stores. Members will also receive comprehensive dental and vision coverage as part of their health plan.

"So many of our Medicare Advantage members already love shopping at Meijer. We're ready to help members make the most of Medicare Advantage through this partnership with Meijer," said Krischa Winright, president of Medicare Advantage at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. "Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is always exploring options on how we can tailor our Medicare Advantage plan offerings to best respond to the needs of our members. Partnering with Meijer, another respected Michigan-based business, will enable us to meet more of our members where they want to be, making the most of the resources they're most likely already using and lowering their out-of-pocket costs in the process."

"At Meijer, we care about the communities we serve, and are very pleased to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on this new offering for our senior community," said Jackie Morse, group vice president of Pharmacy & Health at Meijer. "We provide a wide range of high-quality wellness products and services, and being a part of this new Medicare Plus Blue PPO plan reinforces our commitment in being a one-stop wellness destination that can support our customers in all facets of their health journey."

Meijer shoppers should look for helpful information about this plan in stores starting Oct. 1, 2023. Agents will be available in select Michigan Meijer stores to provide helpful onsite support to seniors. For more information on Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer, Medicare-eligible people should visit bcbsm.com/medicare.

