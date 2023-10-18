Meijer Expands Supplier Inclusion Efforts with Inaugural Veteran-Owned Business "Roadmap to Retail" Event

Retailer expands opportunities for veteran-owned businesses next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Military Family Appreciation month this upcoming November, Meijer announced today it will host its virtual "Roadmap to Retail" event for veteran-owned businesses, offering qualified vendors nationwide the opportunity to showcase their products and services for Meijer merchants to consider having on stores shelves.

In support of Military Family Appreciation month this upcoming November, Meijer announced today it will host its virtual “Roadmap to Retail” event for veteran-owned businesses, offering qualified vendors nationwide the opportunity to showcase their products and services for Meijer merchants to consider having on stores shelves.

Led by the Meijer Supplier Inclusion team, in partnership with mVets, the Meijer Team Member Resource Group (TMRG) for veterans, active military members, and their families, the retailer invites veteran-owned businesses to participate in the Meijer virtual "Roadmap to Retail" series Nov. 7-8. Specifically, the merchandising event will take place on Nov. 7 and the professional services event will be held on Nov. 8.

"Supporting veteran-owned businesses isn't just about honoring their service; it's about harnessing the incredible potential they bring to the business world," said Todd Weer, Senior Vice President of Stores and Executive Sponsor of mVets at Meijer. "Veterans are equipped with a unique set of skills, including adaptability, teamwork, and unwavering determination. By supporting these businesses, we not only salute their sacrifice but also unlock innovation and opportunity that can benefit us all."

The event will focus on a discussion addressing various forms of doing business with Meijer. It's intended for any business that is not a current Meijer vendor but would like to learn more about the path to becoming one. Meijer aims to build relationships with veteran-owned suppliers to expand its veteran-owned product offerings in categories storewide.

How to participate:

Merchant vendors can apply for consideration here.

Professional Services vendors can apply for consideration here.

Once applications for the event are submitted, the Supplier Inclusion team will send vendors an invite to join the virtual Roadmap to Retail Webinar by Oct. 27 .

This is the retailer's latest supplier diversity effort to ultimately ensure its products best represent its customer base. Meijer began focusing on supplier diversity in 2020 as part of its DEI journey.

"The Meijer supplier inclusion program has grown tremendously this year and it's been incredibly rewarding to see these small, yet mighty, vendors thrive and expand their products across our six-state footprint," said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Inclusion at Meijer. "Supporting diverse businesses aligns with our values, as it not only empowers these entrepreneurs on their own journeys, but also enriches our communities."

Meijer currently features a wide array of veteran-owned products in its supercenters, grocery format, and hyper-local market format stores around the six states it serves.

The retailer's strong commitment to veterans, active military members, and their families is demonstrated by support for team members and ongoing partnerships with veterans' groups and veteran-affiliated charitable organizations across the retailer's Midwest footprint.

"Veterans leave the service with unique skills and abilities that can't be replicated anywhere else that make them natural leaders in the small business space," said Adam Hollier, former Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). "This opportunity for veteran-owned small businesses is an innovative way that Meijer continues to support veterans and I hope our veteran small business owners will take advantage of this opportunity to get their products in front of one of the largest retailers in the Midwest."

In 2020, Meijer launched mVets, its TMRG for veterans. mVet's mission is to help Meijer attract, develop and retain armed service members and their families as team members and customers. mVets offers Meijer team members educational opportunities, community volunteer service opportunities, and community shared experiences as well.

In 2022, Meijer recently achieved Gold-level status as a Veteran-Friendly Employer (VFE) from the MVAA as the first retailer to earn the MVAA's Gold-level honor.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer