Meijer Grocery Store in Fishers Opening on September 30

New location will be the family-owned retailer's second grocery format store in Indiana

FISHERS, Ind., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will open a new 75,000-square-foot grocery format store on Sept. 30 at 15700 Southeastern Parkway in Fishers, Ind. The new location will bring a food-focused shopping experience to the area, offering convenient access to fresh, high-quality groceries and everyday low prices. This will be the second Meijer Grocery format store in Indiana and the retailer's 45th store in the state.

Meijer will open a new 75,000-square-foot grocery format store on Sept. 30 at 15700 Southeastern Parkway in Fishers, Ind., bringing a food-focused shopping experience to the area.

"We're excited to open our second Meijer Grocery location in Indiana, continuing to bring this convenient format to more communities to help customers quickly find fresh foods and everyday essentials at consistently low prices," said Jess Murray, Vice President of the Indiana Region for Meijer. "These stores are designed to provide customers with a great shopping experience, right in the communities where they live and work each day."

The Meijer Grocery format brings together all the essentials that customers need for a weekly shopping trip in a smaller layout than the retailer's supercenter format. Shoppers can find a wide assortment of fresh produce and grocery staples at an exceptional value, along with full-service bakery, meat, seafood, and deli departments, a floral and greeting card section, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and pet supplies.

A Meijer Express fuel station will open adjacent to the store on September 2, for quick stops, beverages and snacks or prepared food on the go. Meijer customers enjoy earning rewards through the retailer's mPerks loyalty program, which can be used to save on groceries or to earn up to a $1 off per gallon of gas at Meijer Express stations. Signing up is free and easy at meijer.com/mperks or through the free Meijer app. In addition to mPerks, the new store will also feature the retailer's popular digital shopping tools, including Shop & Scan, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup, giving customers the flexibility to shop when and how it's most convenient for them.

The Fishers Meijer Grocery store will offer Meijer customers' favorite brands, including Frederik's by Meijer and True Goodness. These exclusive labels offer store brand value combined with high-quality product offerings unique to the retailer. Frederik's by Meijer, the retailer's premium brand, delivers authentic and innovative flavors in the spirit of its namesake, Fred Meijer, across dozens of product lines. True Goodness offers consciously crafted products free from more than 100 ingredients, making good choices more affordable and accessible.

There are still hourly, part-time, and full-time job opportunities available for the Fishers location. Ideal candidates should possess a desire to grow as part of the Meijer team and provide outstanding customer service. Those interested can apply online at jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Meijer has been a part of Indiana communities since 1994. The retailer employs more than 13,000 team members statewide at stores and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Middlebury. Since its first store opened in the state, Meijer has been committed to supporting the causes, events, and teams that matter most to Hoosiers. This includes fighting hunger with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, supporting community events such as the 500 Festival, and partnering with fan favorites like the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana University Athletics, Notre Dame Athletics, and Purdue University Athletics.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer