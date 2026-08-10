Plymouth Township Meijer Supercenter Opening on September 30

New location will be the family-owned retailer's 130th store in Michigan

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will open its new supercenter in Plymouth Township on Sept. 30, increasing the retailer's store count in Michigan to 130. The new 159,000 square-foot supercenter is located at 48025 5 Mile Rd.

Meijer will open its new 159,000 square-foot supercenter in Plymouth Township on Sept. 30.

The store will feature a wide assortment of fresh produce and grocery staples at a value that Michiganders know and love, including bakery, meat, seafood and deli departments, a floral area, garden center, apparel and home goods sections. The supercenter will also include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-through option, health and beauty care section, an expansive pet department, electronics, toys and sporting goods. More details about the store will be shared closer to its grand opening.

A Meijer Express fuel station will open adjacent to the store on September 2, for quick stops, beverages and snacks or prepared food on the go. Meijer customers enjoy earning rewards through the retailer's mPerks loyalty program, which can be used to save on groceries or to earn up to a $1 off per gallon of gas at Meijer Express stations. Signing up is free and easy at meijer.com/mperks or through the free Meijer app.

"The value and convenience provided by our Meijer supercenters is unmatched, and we're excited to bring that to customers in Plymouth Township looking for a one-stop shop," said Maureen Mitchell, Vice President of the Southeast Michigan Region for Meijer. "We're deeply invested in this area and look forward to strengthening existing partnerships and creating new ones here with local organizations."

The new store will also feature the retailer's popular savings and digital shopping tools, including mPerks, Shop & Scan, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup, giving customers the flexibility to shop when and how it's most convenient for them.

Customers familiar with the retailer's brands will be excited to see that the new Plymouth Meijer store will offer many of their favorite Meijer brands, including Frederik's by Meijer and True Goodness. These exclusive labels offer store brand value combined with high-quality product offerings unique to the retailer. Frederik's by Meijer, the retailer's premium brand, delivers authentic and innovative flavors in the spirit of its namesake, Fred Meijer, across dozens of product lines. True Goodness offers consciously crafted products free from more than 100 ingredients, making good choices more affordable and accessible.

There are still hourly, part-time, and full-time job opportunities available at the Plymouth Meijer store. Ideal candidates should possess a desire to grow as part of the Meijer team and provide outstanding customer service. Those interested can apply online at jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Thanks to the support of its customers, Meijer has become deeply rooted in Michigan life. The retailer employs more than 40,000 team members statewide and remains committed to supporting the causes, events, and organizations that matter most to Michiganders. In Southeast Michigan, this includes partnering with Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan to fight hunger, supporting community landmarks such as the Detroit Zoo and The Henry Ford Museum & Greenfield Village, and collaborating with local fan favorites, including the Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Red Wings.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer