Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Celebrates 10th Anniversary by Setting Special $2 Million Donation Goal

Retailer kick starts efforts with surprise $500,000 donation to Simply Give program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 10th year, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is increasing its record-breaking 2023 donation goal of $1.25 million to $2 million, marking a decade of the tournament's unwavering commitment to helping feed hungry families through the Simply Give program.

The retailer kicked off its ambitious goal by making a $500,000 donation today at the Meijer LPGA Classic Media Day event at Blythefield Country Club in partnership with its dedicated sponsors.

"As we commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Meijer LPGA Classic, we reflect on a decade of dedication to the tournament's mission of feeding our hungry neighbors across the Midwest," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "This event has always been more than a golf tournament; it's a partnership with our community, and we couldn't be more grateful to our team members, customers, food pantry partners, and sponsors. With their continued support, we believe we can reach our special, elevated donation goal to make an even greater impact this year."

Throughout the tournament, attendees can contribute to Simply Give to help reach this special goal by contributing at donation stations and through their on-course purchases. Since 2014, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated over $10 million and more than 94 million meals for the retailer's food pantry partners within its Midwest communities.*

"From the very beginning, this tournament has united players, spectators, volunteers, and sponsors all in support of a shared cause," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "The Meijer Simply Give program creates a promising outlook for our communities in need, and we are proud to host an event where families can not only create memories but also help stock the shelves of our local food pantries."

The 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic will once again host a full field of 144 of the best female golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will benefit the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program.

"It's really exciting to see West Michigan come together for the Meijer LPGA tournament because it means our communities are coming together and thinking about our neighbors in need," said Wendy Preiss, Executive Director of Flat River Outreach Ministries, a food pantry based in Lowell, Mich. "Because of the Meijer Simply Give program, not only can we provide good, quality food, but people can also come to our pantry twice a month, which makes a huge difference."

In addition to the tournament's primary contribution, the tournament champion will also take part in Simply Give's mission, selecting a hunger relief organization of their choosing to receive $25,000. Past Champions Leona Maguire (2023), Jennifer Kupcho (2022), and Nelly Korda (2021) have all selected West Michigan-based Kids' Food Basket as their organization for the surprise donation.

The tournament will be held June 13-16 at Blythefield Country Club. For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com. Stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news by following @MeijerLPGA on Instagram and X.

To view the 2024 Meijer Simply Give impact video, click here.

To view the 2023 tournament highlight reel, click here.

*One meal equates to 25 cents. Meal calculation is based on the approximate average cost of a meal from select food pantry partners across the Meijer footprint. To learn more about the Meijer Simply Give program, click here.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give:

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

