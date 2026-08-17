Meijer Makes Immunizations More Convenient with New Scheduling Feature and Expanded Mobile Vaccine Offerings

Midwest retailer announces more options to meet customer vaccination needs heading into new school year and cold and flu season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is helping more customers take charge of their health by making recommended vaccinations easier to schedule and access across the Midwest. With a new school year upon us and influenza and respiratory illness season approaching, Meijer has launched a new capability for patients to schedule vaccination appointments well ahead of time, even before they are in the retailer's inventory.

Meijer is helping more customers take charge of their health by making recommended vaccinations easier to schedule and access across the Midwest.

Designed for busy families and individuals planning for the fall season, customers can now schedule ahead at rx.meijer.com. In addition to the flu vaccine, Meijer offers an array of commonly recommended immunizations, including RSV, shingles, pneumonia and COVID*, subject to age, eligibility, and availability.

"As families and communities prepare for a new school year and cold and flu season, Meijer Pharmacy is a trusted one-stop shop for the vaccines and resources they need to help protect themselves and the people around them," said Jackie Morse, Group Vice President of Health and Pharmacy at Meijer. "With our new schedule-ahead feature, our trained pharmacists are ready to help patients plan well in advance, make informed decisions, and stay up to date on their health when it works best for them."

Beyond its pharmacy locations, Meijer continues to expand vaccine access by bringing it directly to workplaces, community organizations, and local groups through on-site clinics at no charge to the organization. Designed to reduce barriers such as travel time, scheduling conflicts, and access to trusted providers, these clinics make it easy for groups to receive recommended vaccines in familiar, convenient settings. Organizations that are interested can make the request here.

In 2025, Meijer held more than 200 vaccine clinics across the Midwest and administered more than 7,000 vaccines through those efforts, helping employers, nursing homes, churches, schools, and other organizations make preventive care more accessible for the people they serve.

By expanding convenient scheduling options and continuing to support vaccine access, the retailer is helping make it easier for customers across the Midwest to stay protected. This season, mPerks points can be earned by all eligible vaccine recipients, including Medicare members. Customers can manage their vaccination needs anytime through the Meijer website, Meijer app, by texting "RX" to 75049, or by walking into their local Meijer Pharmacy to connect with a pharmacist on the spot.

For more information, visit meijer.com/shopping/services/pharmacy.html.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

*COVID vaccinations are not currently available within the new schedule-ahead feature. The COVID vaccine is anticipated to be available this fall following regulatory approval.

SOURCE Meijer