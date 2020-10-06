Meijer Recalls Whole Cantaloupes And Select Cut Cantaloupe Trays Due To Potential Health Risk

Salmonella , an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The multi-state recall involves whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls in various weights ranging from 6–40 ounces sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 of this year at all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

The recalled whole cantaloupe would have a sticker label stating Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, LLC. If there is no sticker label to identify it, then it should be considered part of the recall. In addition, Meijer may have used cantaloupe ingredients that originated from Eagle Produce, LLC in the store made products. The following packaged products are in clear plastic containers under the Meijer brand label include:

9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup

9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup

9644 - Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz

21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz

21921400000 – Fruit Tray

21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip

21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960

21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl

21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl

21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU

21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz

21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz

21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz

21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz

21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup

22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup

22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl

22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1

22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices

22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices

22045000000 – Fruit Palooza

22045200000 – Melons & Berries

22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon

22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher

28873400000 – Fruit Salad

Consumers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 253 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, garden centers and electronics offerings. For more information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

