Meijer Reveals Season's Top Toys in Holiday Toy Guide, Including Barbie, LEGO and Disney 100

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced its "Top Toys" of the holiday season today, from Barbie and LEGO to an array of Squishmallows and the Disney 100 collection. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer's top toy picks are arriving earlier than usual to more than 1 million households across the Midwest this week in the highly anticipated Meijer Toy Guide. According to a new survey by Bankrate, 50 percent of holiday shoppers plan to begin or have already begun making purchases before Halloween.

"We know customers are shopping earlier this year, so we've made sure our stores are stocked with the hottest new toys, as well as the classics, to make their lives a little easier," said Elizabeth Miling, Director of Merchandising for Toys & Sporting Goods at Meijer. "The holidays can be hectic, so we're giving customers more time to plan their magic so they can enjoy friends and family this season."

Top Toys featured in the Meijer Holiday Toy Guide include:

The Meijer Holiday Toy Guide takes a classic hands-on catalog approach, so kids can circle their choices and share them with parents and other relatives. The guide is a colorful, nostalgic throwback to the days of printed catalogs, with an online version easily accessible through QR codes, connecting customers directly to the Meijer app. This year's edition even features a fun game where kids can search the guide to find all 14 elves hidden among the toys, electronics, games and books.

The retailer also encourages customers to keep an eye on its weekly ad and mPerks program through the Meijer app for savings all season long, including the holiday favorite, Santa Bucks. In October, Meijer customers will earn 5,000 mPerks points for every $50 spent on toys from Oct. 15-28 (limit 10,000 per customer) and earn free Meijer Home Delivery when they spend $50 on toys. Additionally, charitable organizations get 10 percent off with coupon on toy purchases of $100 or more* all season long.

Customers can find the retailer's digital Holiday Toy Guide online at meijer.com.

*Organization must show w9 with 501c3 tax ID at customer service desk to receive the coupon.

