Meijer Selects Hyer to Help Execute its Gig Strategy

"Hyer is the first integrated, scalable ecosystem for labor on demand in the gig economy," said Dave Dempsey, CEO of Hyer. "While there are several labor on-demand apps in today's marketplace, Hyer's robust app enables Meijer to manage multiple tasks in a single mobile application."

A recent report released by Kelly Services shows that close to one-third of the global workforce is forgoing traditional employment for the flexibility and freedom offered by the gig economy. However, the gig economy only works when individuals and businesses can connect quickly and easily.

"Customer experience is always top of mind at Meijer, because as Fred Meijer once said, 'our customers don't need us, we need them,'" said Mike Graham, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Manufacturing at Meijer. "There are many responsibilities at the store level that can be fulfilled quickly and easily by individuals looking for flexible work arrangements. Hyer allows us to secure labor on demand through a large, independent workforce that is ready and qualified."

Since it began working with Hyer, Meijer has been able to better manage the volatility of demand – having the right number of resources that match their needs.

"Across the system, the user experience is fast and simplifies the overall resource management at store level, saving us time and increasing efficiency, while simultaneously improving the customer experience," said Todd Weer, Senior Vice President of Stores at Meijer. "We're excited to fully put this app to work for us."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich. based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com.

About Hyer: Based in Rye, New York, Hyer is the first integrated, scalable ecosystem for labor-on-demand in the gig economy. Led by a team of industry experts, their vision is to connect people to opportunities, create resources for businesses and drive quality interactions to support the communities we serve. Hyer's state of the art platform and Best Match System allows users to identify and monetize relevant opportunities in their local area. Additionally, Hyer users can create work opportunities and connect with qualified taskers to support everyday needs. To learn more about Hyer, visit www.gohyer.com.

