Meijer Team Members Select Midwest Nonprofits to Receive $1.5 Million in Donations

Retailer has now donated more than $7 million through the Meijer Team Gives program since 2021

News provided by

Meijer

22 Jun, 2023, 08:45 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it conducted a special version of its annual Meijer Team Gives program, empowering team members to make $1.5 million in surprise donations to nearly 300 nonprofits within their communities.

Meijer Team Gives started in 2021 and annually empowers Meijer store and distribution facility team members to select and donate to nonprofits meaningful to them and their local communities. In 2022, the Midwest retailer expanded the program to engage even more team members and make a more significant impact in the communities it serves. The program has supported hundreds of nonprofits with more than $7 million in donations to date. Meijer plans to run the program again this fall.  

"Meijer Team Gives is one way we live our purpose and focus on being not just a retailer, but a member of the community that truly cares," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our team members' passion and support for these community organizations is so wonderful to see because it reflects who they are as people and who we are as a company."

During this latest version of the Meijer Team Gives program, each store and distribution facility was given $5,000 to donate to one nonprofit in their community. Team members at each location worked together to identify the local nonprofits meaningful to them and the communities they serve.

In Michigan, the Lansing Distribution Center voted to award their donation to the Greater Lansing Food Bank (GLFB). GLFB serves a seven-county, 4,000-square-mile service area in mid-Michigan, ensuring families in need have nutritious food to support their health and well-being. In 2022, GLFB distributed more than 11 million pounds of food, equaling more than 9 million meals.

"People are more focused on giving during the holidays, so this springtime opportunity to give back, when organizations are getting fewer donations, was a wonderful surprise," Lansing Distribution Center Services Manager Michael Gray said. "Feeding people is at the heart of what we do, so the ability to continue partnering with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, when they are seeing an increased need, resonated with our team."

"We're so grateful to Meijer, and specifically to the Lansing Distribution Center team who continues to partner with us," said Michelle Lantz, Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO. "We've seen the need increase steadily over the past year and with support from partners like Meijer we will be able to continue to meet that need."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

Also from this source

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Raises $1.25 Million for Food Pantries Across Midwest

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give continúa enfocándose en la diversidad y la inclusión

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.