Meijer to Open First Grocery Format Store in Indiana on July 11 in Noblesville

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will open its new 90,000-square-foot grocery format store on July 11 at the Promenade of Noblesville (5956 Promenade Shops Blvd). This is the first grocery format store by Meijer in Indiana, complementing its other 42 well-known supercenters throughout the state with the same quality customers have come to expect from the Midwest retailer.

New 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store opening on July 11 at the Promenade of Noblesville.

"Meijer has been providing an exceptional shopping experience to customers across Indiana for 30 years, and the Meijer Grocery in Noblesville will further solidify our commitment to the Hoosier State," said Travis Bernath, Noblesville Meijer Grocery Store Director. "We prioritize our customers' time, and ultimately developed this new streamlined grocery store format with convenience at the forefront. We're eager to deliver that experience and great value to area customers later this summer."

Meijer launched its grocery format in 2023 with the opening of two grocery stores in Southeast Michigan. The Noblesville location is the third Meijer Grocery store opened by the retailer. The grocery store simplifies the customer shopping experience with all the categories customers need for a weekly trip to restock the home, including:

Produce and grocery

Fresh meat cut daily

Bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators

Full-service deli

Pharmacy

Health and beauty

Baby, pets and consumables

Cards, party and floral

The Noblesville Meijer Grocery store will also offer the same savings and shopping technology customers expect from a Meijer supercenter, including mPerks, Shop and Scan, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup.

Meijer currently employs more than 10,000 team members in Indiana. There are still hourly, part-time and full-time opportunities available for the Noblesville location. Ideal candidates should possess a desire to grow as part of the Meijer team and provide exceptional customer service. Those interested can apply online at jobs.meijer.com/stores .

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

SOURCE Meijer