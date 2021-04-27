Meiji Hello Panda Launches "Hungry Panda? Hello Panda!" Campaign

The 4-part campaign series produced by Stories International, Inc. debuted with a :15 spot across digital channels, followed up with a rotation of :15 and :6 spots that will air throughout this summer. Media distribution will be managed by Cool Nerds Marketing. MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and new caramel flavor will be featured throughout the series. In addition, the versatile "_____ Panda? Hello Panda!" theme will roll out on all marketing and PR activities along with this campaign.

ABOUT MEIJI® AMERICA INC.

The Meiji Group, founded in Japan in 1916, provides customers of all ages from infants to seniors with a wide range of products to support healthy and fulfilling lives. From delicious confectioneries and wholesome dairy products to body-enhancing nutrition supplements and vital pharmaceuticals, we make people's wellness our main mission.

Meiji America Inc., founded in 2011 as the North American division, manufactures a variety of unique confectioneries and snacks in the U.S. Meiji® is best recognized for its HELLO PANDA™, YAN YAN™ and CHOCOROOMS® brands in the U.S. and Canada. These fun, interactive snacks can be found in grocery, club, specialty, or convenience stores. For more information, please follow Meiji America Inc. on Instagram @meijiamerica, Twitter @meijiamerica, Facebook www.facebook.com/meijiamerica, or visit www.meijiamerica.com.

ABOUT STORIES ®

STORIES®, founded in 2011, is a creative boutique formed by Hakuhodo DY group. With offices in Tokyo and Los Angeles, STORIES®︎ represents 25+ creators from Hollywood and Japan with backgrounds in filmed entertainment and expertise in branded content. STORIES®︎ has produced and line-produced 500+ branded entertainment projects, commercials and music videos, including SONY's "After Dark", Namie Amuro's "Anything" (Spikes Awards) and SUBARU "Your story with" (Spikes Awards) over the course of its decade journey. The company works with critically acclaimed creators to develop and produce projects at virtually any scale. Visit STORIES® at www.stories-llc.com for more information and the latest company news.

ABOUT COOL NERDS MARKETING

Founded in 2014 and proudly headquartered in The First State, Cool Nerds Marketing is a creative digital marketing agency specializing in the support of awareness expansion for global CPG brands. Services offered include managed social media, brand/product messaging development, media buying strategy, and creative direction from concept to deliverable.

SOURCE Meiji America Inc.

Related Links

https://meijiamerica.com/

