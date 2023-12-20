Meilleur Technologies Inc. Announces Execution of Manufacturing Agreement with PharmaLogic for Production of the Next-Generation Amyloid PET Imaging Biomarker, NAV4694

News provided by

PharmaLogic Holdings Corp

20 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meilleur Technologies Inc. (MTI) today announced it has signed an agreement with PharmaLogic Holdings Corporation ("PharmaLogic") granting PharmaLogic the rights to manufacture fluorine-18 [F18]NAV4694, a next-generation investigational imaging biomarker used in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging studies to assess the status of amyloid plaque in the brain. Amyloid plaques are one of the pathological hallmarks of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

Continue Reading
Logo for Meilleur Technologies,.
Logo for Meilleur Technologies,.

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaLogic will manufacture [F18]NAV4694 for use in clinical trials at select United States-based radiopharmacies. 

"We are delighted that the NAV-694 clinical and research program will be supported by PharmaLogic's extensive PET manufacturing and dispensing expertise," said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of Meilleur Technologies, Inc. "Meilleur is focused on enabling acceleration of technologies that have the potential to advance the fight against debilitating neurodegenerative disease. Additionally, we believe NAV4694 has unique properties that will prove useful in developing current and future therapeutic agents in neurodegenerative disease and are excited to add PharmaLogic to our growing network of pharmaceutical and academic partners. Our goal is to expand the availability of this novel investigational imaging agent to the broader scientific community."

"PharmaLogic is pleased to partner with Meilleur Technologies furthering our commitment to help combat some of the world's most challenging diseases, including Alzheimer's Disease," said Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic.

About Meilleur Technologies, Inc.
Meilleur's vision is to be the premier provider of imaging biomarkers for neurological pathologies, associated information technology and related tools to accelerate the development, approval, and adoption of effective therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Meilleur's late-stage biomarker, NAV-4694, provides Pharma and Academic researchers with a 'best in class' second generation ß-Amyloid imaging biomarker capable of detecting and validating Disease Modifying Therapies with the highest possible precision and accuracy for determining the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

About PharmaLogic
PharmaLogic is a world-class North American contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com

SOURCE PharmaLogic Holdings Corp

Also from this source

Eckert & Ziegler and PharmaLogic Sign Reservation Agreement for Supply of Therapeutic Radioisotope Actinium-225

Eckert & Ziegler and PharmaLogic Sign Reservation Agreement for Supply of Therapeutic Radioisotope Actinium-225

Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) and PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. ("PharmaLogic") have signed a reservation agreement for the supply of the...
UPMC and PharmaLogic Partner to Develop Novel Radiopharmaceuticals at New Facility in Pittsburgh

UPMC and PharmaLogic Partner to Develop Novel Radiopharmaceuticals at New Facility in Pittsburgh

As part of its goal of transforming care for its patients through translational research, UPMC today announced a collaboration with PharmaLogic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.