Mein Street® Asian Eats Wins in the 62nd GDUSA Design Awards™ for Branding

LACEY, Wash., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Fresh Brands™ Asian‑inspired quick‑serve restaurant (QSR) brand Mein Street® has been named a winner in the 62nd GDUSA Design Awards™, recognized in the Branding + Identity Programs category for excellence in brand design.

"Mein Street® was created for everyday life, with bold visuals and an inviting message that makes Asian‑inspired comfort food feel familiar, fun, and consistently delicious", said Chelsea Garrow, Brands Manager. "I'm proud of our in‑house design, creative, and brand teams who brought this concept to life."

Mein Street® is offered exclusively through Harbor Foods as a QSR concept designed for independent operators looking to differentiate their hot case and build stronger customer loyalty. Inspired by the idea of "Main Street," the brand invites consumers to make Asian‑style meals part of their everyday routine with vibrant, flavor‑forward dishes that redefine comfort food for travelers.

With the promise "This Way to Flavor," the program includes easy‑to‑use formats, flexible menus, and ready‑to‑merchandise assets, simplifying execution while elevating the overall hot case experience.

According to Datassential, the demand for Asian cuisine continues to rise. While only 22.2% of QSR menus currently feature Asian offerings, 70% of consumers report that they love or like Asian food, highlighting a significant opportunity for independent operators to meet growing consumer interest and stand out in the marketplace.

Real Fresh Brands (RFB) is a portfolio of exclusive, Harbor Foods owned, consumer-facing brands that deliver real solutions and fresh flavors for a tasteful take on convenience. RFB supports independent retailers and foodservice operators through flexible, turnkey QSR concepts, coffee programs, and complementary consumer products. The brands include Mein Street® Asian Eats, Mountain Fresh™, Via Vita Pizza™, Split Shift® Coffee, Watertown® Coffee, Skippers®, and Scratch Dig-In Chicken™.

