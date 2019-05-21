Meiomi Wines and PGA TOUR sign new marketing partnership

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and SONOMA, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR and Meiomi Wines announced today a new multi-year marketing relationship that designates Meiomi Wines as the "Official Wine of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions." The leading wine brand priced $15 and abovei, Meiomi has gained a loyal following for its world-class portfolio of Coastal California wines beloved for their flavor, balance and approachability.

"Meiomi's wine offerings are a great fit for the PGA TOUR and the tastes of many PGA TOUR fans and players," said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Among many commonalities between our brands, we share a commitment to excellence. We look forward to working together with Meiomi on national retail programs and activations at our tournaments that will accentuate the outstanding Meiomi experience."



As part of the PGA TOUR's Official Marketing Partner program, Meiomi Wines will activate the partnership at tournaments across the United States, including THE PLAYERS Championship and TOUR Championship, where fans can experience the world of Meiomi on-site through an interactive, immersive lounge. Fans will also find new premium displays and sampling opportunities at retail locations promoting Meiomi's exclusive wine sponsorship of the PGA TOUR.

Meiomi will further support the partnership with a heavy investment in digital advertising and a nationwide retail sweepstakes in which the winner will receive a trip for four people (including airfare, hotel and spending money) to play TPC Sawgrass. The sweepstakes begins June 1, 2019 and ends October 31, 2019, during which consumers can register online at wine.social/meiomigolf.

"Meiomi Wines is proud to partner with the leading professional golf organization to bring our rich, flavor forward wines to golfers and golf fans alike," said Jaymie Schoenberg, Vice President of Marketing for Meiomi Wines. "The PGA TOUR's premier experiences and access within the golf world provide moments to relax and unwind with Meiomi's elegant wines on and off the course, and we look forward to continuing to bring Meiomi enthusiasts unique experiences such as this that fit their lifestyle."

Meiomi's vineyards can be found in California's preeminent coastal wine regions, which have proven ideal for producing world-class Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Rosé. By blending fruit from the three regions of Sonoma, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties together, Meiomi creates richly layered wines of bold character and exceptional balance. For further information on Meiomi wines and to learn where you can find them for purchase, please visit www.meiomi.com.

About Meiomi Wines

Meiomi (pronounced may-OH-mee) wines take their name from the word for "coast" in the language of the native Wappo American Indian tribe – a word that best symbolizes the character of the sought-after coastal California vineyards, which lend their fruit to Meiomi's distinctive wines. Using some of the best grapes from the cool-climate vineyards coastal appellations of Sonoma, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties, the winemaking team blends the best expression of each coastal region into a harmoniously balanced and rich style across Meiomi's Pinot Noir, Rosé and Chardonnay wines. Meiomi wines are always rich and ripe, yet elegantly expressive, with depth and complexity.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 27 countries (90 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2018, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $190 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.84 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

