Meiomi Wines Introduces New "Flavor Forward™" Marketing Campaign

"Flavor Forward" brings to life Meiomi's distinct, unrivaled taste in a bold new way. Visual cues, such as inky, black and white images with red graphic overlays grab attention and reinforce the unmistakable, unique flavor, quality and taste of Meiomi Wines. The creative dramatizes the inimitable wine experience and tri-appellation sourcing story of Meiomi, highlighting the earthy undertones of Sonoma, the dark fruit intensity of Monterey and the velvet body of Santa Barbara that set Meiomi Wines apart.

Meiomi has amassed a group of loyal fans who repeatedly enjoy the brand's portfolio of wines and regularly refer them to friends. Research shows that Meiomi enthusiasts seek out the award-winning wines for their quality and flavor, and value their unique style and sourcing story. The "Flavor Forward" platform leverages insights like these to visually convey the characteristics that make Meiomi so memorable.

"Since Meiomi's beginnings, our wines have been made like no other, for a taste like no other," says Jaymie Schoenberg, Vice President of Marketing for Meiomi Wines. "Meiomi Wines have become synonymous with bold flavor and original taste, which has attracted a fanatical following. The new "Flavor Forward" campaign underscores our signature tri-appellation sourcing and the unrivaled taste experience we create blending the flavors of three premiere coastal California wine regions together. With the launch of this new campaign, we're excited to introduce new wine enthusiasts to the world of Meiomi Wines."

The "Flavor Forward" campaign is supported by Meiomi's largest marketing investment to date and marks the brand's first ever TV advertising debut. National cable television networks will begin running the ads in November and December, generating high levels of awareness during the wine category's top selling period. To further support the campaign, Meiomi will bring the "Flavor Forward" platform to life through digital advertising running September 16 through December 31, retail, sampling, PR, experiential events and strategic partnerships, such as a recent partnership with the PGA TOUR.

The "Flavor Forward" advertising campaign was created by Meiomi's creative agency of record, Calvary.

30 Second: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcD-edIelGs&feature=youtu.be

15 Second: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUoxYgQzWoM&feature=youtu.be

About Meiomi Wines

Meiomi (pronounced may-OH-mee) wines take their name from the word for "coast" in the language of the native Wappo American Indian tribe – a word that best symbolizes the character of the sought-after coastal California vineyards, which lend their fruit to Meiomi's distinctive wines. Using some of the best grapes from the cool-climate vineyards coastal appellations of Sonoma, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties, the winemaking team blends the best expression of each coastal region into a harmoniously balanced and rich style across Meiomi's Pinot Noir, Rosé, Chardonnay, and Sparkling Brut wines. Meiomi wines are always rich and ripe, yet elegantly expressive, with depth and complexity. For further information on Meiomi Wines and to learn where you can find them for purchase, please visit www.meiomi.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Please enjoy our wines responsibly. © Meiomi Wines, Acampo, CA.

