Meirowitz & Wasserberg Obtains $28,500,000 Lung Cancer Verdict in New York City Asbestos Case

News provided by

Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP

01 Sep, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP, ("M&W") is pleased to announce that on Aug. 28, 2023, M&W's trial team, led by Danny Kraft, secured a $28,500,000 verdict against the last 3 remaining joint defendants for an asbestos-related lung cancer case in New York City. Index #: 190324/2020. Caption: James Petro Sr. v. Mario & DiBono Plastering Co., Inc., et al. The defendants were Mario & DiBono - 30% liable, Tishman Realty & Construction Co., Inc. - 15% liable, and the Port Authority of NY & NJ - 25% liable. 

Meirowitz & Wasserberg's remarkable client, James Petro, was a hardworking Local 638 Steamfitter who worked with and around asbestos for his entire career. Mr. Petro was involved in the construction of massive job sites, including the World Trade Center, which is what the facts of this trial centered around. Mr. Petro quit smoking over 50 years ago (by 1970), but the defendants still tried to blame smoking for his lung cancer. He developed asbestos related lung cancer nearly 3 years ago, and is thankful to have survived long enough to see his day in court, though his cancer has spread. Worth noting is that all 3 defendants were found to be reckless, making them jointly and severally liable for the verdict, a difference of 30%, in addition to the 70% collectively assigned to them on the actual verdict sheet.

The M&W trial team, comprised of Danny Kraft, Kush Shukla, and Stacy Pulido, overcame tremendous obstacles to achieve this outstanding result for their client and his family. Clearly, this jury understood that these companies were aware of the hazards of asbestos, but fully appreciating the dangers to workers, they disregarded human health and continued using it anyway. The jury awarded $13.5M in past pain and suffering and $15M for future pain and suffering, for a total award of $28.5M.

The Meirowitz & Wasserberg partners would like to thank the trial team as well as the home team at M&W, without whom this just verdict could not have been rendered. M&W is a national trial law firm now opening its 10th office. The firm truly believes in pursuing justice on behalf of those who have been severely injured, holding the responsible parties to account. M&W believes that there is no higher honor than representing a client whose legal battle is worth fighting.

