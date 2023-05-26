Meishe Revealed 3 AI Avatar Generators

News provided by

Meishe Co., Ltd.

26 May, 2023, 03:43 ET

BEIJING, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During Microsoft Build 2023 on May 24th, Microsoft announced that the ChatGPT large model and AI will be widely used in the future, providing over 50 new features for developers. Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the world. In parallel, Meishe Co., Ltd., an intelligent video and audio solution provider, is integrating AI into their avatars.

Today, Meishe announced 3 AI avatar generators, which will significantly reduce the time and steps needed. AI avatar virtual videos can be created quickly with these tools.

Photo to AI Avatar

Users upload the text content and a photo of the person, and AI will transform the photo into an avatar virtual video with support for Chinese, English, French, and Japanese, and synthesize realistic audio effects.

Video to AI Avatar

Users upload text and a character video, AI can replace the voice in the original video with the user-provided text content, and generate corresponding mouth movement for the character.

GLB to AI Avatar

The GLB file is a 3D model stored in GLTF. It stores information about 3D models in binary format. When the GLB model is generated, users can convert it to ". ARSCENE", a 3D file format developed by Meishe. The converted package can be rendered in real-time on different platforms through Meishe SDK.

About Meishe

Meishe Co., Ltd. is an intelligent video and audio solution provider that was founded in 2014. Based on leading visual audio and AI technology, Meishe has provided customization solutions for enterprises in various fields, which enabled them to build high-quality video platforms and achieve business success.

The Meishe R&D team is dedicated to the advancement of AI and video technology. With more than 70 patents, members have devoted more than 20 years to concentrating on the development of video and audio engines, graphics and image processing, and computer vision fields.

SOURCE Meishe Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Meishe Attends LiveVideoStackCon Beijing

Meishe Releases Web Editor Version 3.0, Integrates AIGC Digital Human Content Production

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.