Meishilong Electronics Clinches 2025 Global Electronic Component Distributor "Annual Growth Star Award" - Dual Consecutive Wins Reinforce Industry Leadership

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Meishilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (MSL MEISHILONG), a leading global distributor of electronic components, has been formally honored with the "2025 Growth Star Distributor Award" at the 2025 International Integrated Circuit Exhibition (2025 IIC). Hosted by AspenCore, a globally renowned authority in the electronics industry, the award marks the second consecutive year that Meishilong Electronics has secured a prestigious accolade from the organization, solidifying its standing as a rapidly growing, trusted leader in the global electronic component distribution landscape.

The "Growth Star Distributor Award" is widely recognized as a benchmark of excellence in the electronics sector, characterized by rigorous evaluation standards and global credibility. Jointly assessed by AspenCore's Senior Editorial Committee and a diverse panel of website user groups spanning Asia, the Americas, and Europe, candidates are evaluated across critical dimensions including market expansion momentum, technical service proficiency, customer loyalty, and innovative contributions to the industry. Recipients are selected through multiple rounds of meticulous screening, ensuring recognition only for enterprises with exceptional performance and significant industry impact. Meishilong Electronics' back-to-back wins serve as a testament to its exceptional growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to excellence, further reinforcing its position as a customer-centric leader trusted by global partners.

Since its establishment in 2009, Meishilong Electronics has maintained a focused expertise in the FPGA technology sector, positioning itself as a trusted partner for global customers seeking solutions to complex FPGA-related challenges. The company specializes in the promotion and distribution of FPGA chips, programmable devices, and passive components, with strategic partnerships with world-class semiconductor brands such as INTEL, ALTERA, ADI, MICRON, and XILINX (AMD). Its product portfolio caters to a wide range of high-growth strategic industries, including telecommunications, data centers, automotive electronics, industrial control, medical electronics, new energy, aerospace, and consumer electronics.

Backed by the 41 years of semiconductor industry expertise and global footprint of its parent company, MSL FPGA INC (MSL MEISHILONG) Electronics has built a robust multi-dimensional operational network covering the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong (China), and mainland China. The U.S. headquarters drives core R&D initiatives, the Singapore team oversees global operational coordination, the Hong Kong transit warehouse ensures a streamlined supply chain, and the Shenzhen branch serves as a key hub for the Chinese market, meeting the diverse needs of customers nationwide. With its core strengths in "original factory-sourced products, stable inventory, technology-driven services, and rapid response," the company has established partnerships with over 30,000 global clients. It further differentiates itself by offering value-added services such as 24/7 operational support and free FAE technical consultation, ensuring timely order fulfillment and efficient resolution of technical issues.

Adhering to the development philosophy of "Quality as the Foundation, Innovation as the Soul," Meishilong Electronics upholds the highest standards of product reliability. All products are RoHS and lead-free certified, with full traceability throughout the supply chain, and visualized production management systems ensure consistent quality control. In terms of technological innovation, the company leverages its parent's portfolio of multiple patents and early experience in the independent R&D of programmable crystal oscillator ICs, continuously refining its product lineup and solutions to address the evolving demands of modern electronic systems for high performance, low power consumption, and compact design. The company also plans to construct a wafer fab in the future to further enhance its integrated capabilities in the semiconductor industry chain, and will continue to focus on the R&D and supply of high-quality and reliable chip products.

A representative of Meishilong Electronics commented: "Winning AspenCore's authoritative award for two consecutive years is not only a powerful validation of our team's relentless efforts and customer-first commitment, but also a resounding recognition of our market-leading strengths in supply chain reliability and technical service excellence. As we look ahead, Meishilong Electronics will continue to leverage our global footprint spanning the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China, deepen strategic alliances with top-tier semiconductor partners worldwide, and further sharpen our competitive edge in agile supply chain management and customized technical support. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver high-quality, comprehensive electronic component solutions to global customers, empowering enterprises across telecommunications, automotive electronics, new energy and beyond to accelerate their technological innovation journey and gain a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive global marketplace. Together with our partners, we aim to drive the sustainable development of the semiconductor industry ecosystem."

About Meishilong Electronics

Shenzhen Meishilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (MSL MEISHILONG) is a leading global distributor of electronic components, specializing in FPGA chips, programmable devices and passive components. Founded in 2009, the company delivers one-stop, professional solutions to global clients, with a core focus on reliable supply chain services and technical support. Backed by a robust global network spanning the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong (China) and mainland China, Meishilong Electronics is dedicated to being a trusted partner for enterprises across the global electronics industry.

For more details about Meishilong Electronics' product solutions, global service network and industry achievements, please refer to the official videos released on our YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5F-pHp2rg0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SB18GXbxFYc

Contact Us

Shenzhen Meishilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Mainland China)

1. Address: 2603M Dingcheng International Building, No. 7 Zhonghang Road, Huahang Community, Huaqiangbei Street, Futian District, Shenzhen

2. Official Website: https://www.mslsemi.com/

3. ElectronicBrochure: https://www.mslsemi.com/dianzihuace

4. Email: [email protected]

5. Phone: +86 13927453680

6. Additional Website: www.fpgaic.com

7. Email: [email protected]

MSL FPGA INC (USA)

8. Address: 1312 17th Street Unit #2199, Denver, CO 80202

9. Email: [email protected]

MSL FPGA PTE. LTD. (Singapore)

10. Address: 709 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 #01-2591, Singapore 560709

11. Email: [email protected]

China Meishilong Technology Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong, China)

12. Address: Rm A1-13, Blk A 3/F, Yee Lim Industrial Centre, 2-28 Kwai Lok Street, Kwai Chung, N.T., Hong Kong

13. Email: [email protected]

