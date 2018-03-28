Meissa Vaccines' Cofounder and CEO Dr. Martin Moore to Present at World Vaccine Congress

His presentation will include details on:

- Engineering RSV LAV strains with enhanced immunogenicity using a multi-faceted, rational mutagenesis approach;

- Enhancing expression of the pre-fusion conformation of the RSV fusion (F) protein;

- Using genetic mapping to identify residues that correlate with pre-fusion antigen maintenance and thermal stability of infectivity into LAV candidates; and

- Identifying candidates exhibiting elevated pre-fusion antigen levels, thermal stability, immunogenicity, and efficacy.

About Meissa Vaccines

Meissa Vaccines is a private biotech company focused on the advancement of vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus, the largest unmet respiratory medical need in pediatrics, and rhinovirus, the leading cause of infectious disease worldwide. The company is also developing vaccines for parainfluenza virus and human metapneumovirus, which cause significant numbers of hospitalizations and, in some cases can be fatal. Meissa Vaccines breakthrough technology platform utilizes synthetic biologic and reverse genetics to create safer, more effective vaccines. The technology is exclusively licensed from Dr. Martin Moore's laboratory at Emory University. Dr. Moore, together with Dr. Roderick Tang, a leading developer of viral vaccines, co-founded Meissa. They are supported by a team with extensive experience in conducting vaccine clinical trials. Meissa has been awarded a Fast Track SBIR grant and a Phase 1 SBIR grant by the National Institutes of Health to advance the company's RSV and rhinovirus vaccines. The company has also received a seed investment from FundRx, an innovative healthcare and life sciences venture capital platform. Meissa Vaccines is a resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.meissavaccines.com.

