Meitav Investment House Announces Immediate Report Concerning Selected Business Data for March 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) announced today that further to the Company's immediate report dated March 2, 2026 (Reference No. 2026-01-019142) regarding the adoption of an ongoing monthly reporting mechanism for selected business data, material to its operations, with the objective of enhancing transparency of business operations and improving the information available to the investors, the Company is pleased to publish the data for March 2026.

It is emphasized that the publication of these data supplements, and does not constitute a substitute, for investor presentations, immediate reports, or the periodic and quarterly reports that the Company issues in accordance with applicable law, and that the Company's periodic and quarterly reports include disclosure regarding this data.

Below are the selected business data1 as of March 31, 2026:

Assets Under Management (AUM):

Meitav Pensions & Provident Funds Ltd.: NIS 218.2 billion

Meitav Mutual Funds Ltd.: NIS 112.1 billion

Meitav Portfolio Management Ltd.: NIS 95.5 billion 2

Alternative Investments: NIS 1.5 billion

Total AUM: NIS 427.3 billion, an increase of approximately 4.5% compared to total AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Credit portfolio in the non–bank credit segment: NIS 3,671 million

in the non–bank credit segment: NIS 3,671 million Number of clients at Meitav Trade Ltd. (retail brokerage): 123.5 thousand clients

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is one of Israel's largest, most experienced investment houses, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 427 billion for over 1.5 million clients as of March. 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

1 The selected business data are presented based on information currently available to the Company and are unaudited and unreviewed.

2 Including approximately NIS 7 billion in portfolios invested in mutual funds managed by Meitav Mutual Funds Ltd

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Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Meitav Investment House