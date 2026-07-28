Meitav Investment House Receives Upgrade to Aa2.il Issuer and Series D Bond Rating from Midroog, an Affiliate of Moody's, with Stable Outlook

The rating upgrade reflects the Company's strengthened business position and financial profile, supported by consistent growth in assets under management, improved profitability, and significantly stronger leverage and coverage ratios

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) announced today that Midroog, an Affiliate of Moody's, has upgraded the Company's issuer and Series D bond rating from Aa3.il to Aa2.il, with a Stable Outlook. In its report, Midroog highlighted Meitav's strong business profile, supported by its position as Israel's largest investment house, a leading brand, a broad and diversified client base, significant market shares in its core activities, and a diversified range of products and revenue streams.

Midroog also emphasized the significant improvement in the Company's profitability, capital structure, leverage profile, and coverage ratios, highlighting Meitav's strong ability to meet its financial obligations through cash flow generated from its ongoing operations.

Ilan Raviv, CEO of Meitav Investment House, said:

"The upgrade of Meitav's credit rating to Aa2.il represents a meaningful vote of confidence in our financial strength, business quality, and long-term growth strategy. We are proud of the recognition of the significant progress we have achieved in recent years, including consistent growth in assets under management (AUM), enhanced profitability, and a stronger capital base."

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest investment house, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 464 billion for over 1.6 million clients as of May 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

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SOURCE Meitav Investment House