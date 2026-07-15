Meitav Investment House to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Hold a Conference call on Monday, August 17, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) announced today that on Monday, August 17, 2026, Meitav will publish its Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results (hereinafter "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements will be available on the Meitav website at https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations/, on the Investor Relations page, the Israel Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA), and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website (Maya).

On the same day, August 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Israel time), Meitav will hold a conference call in Hebrew to discuss its financial results. Link to join the conference call: https://bit.ly/4w5rcjK

Also on that day, at 3:30 p.m. (Israel time) / 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time), Meitav will hold a conference call in English to discuss its financial results. Link to join the conference call:

https://bit.ly/4pkJgns

U.S./Canada Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-888-349-0106

Israel Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 972 3-374-1008

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-0131

The conference calls will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the Meitav website at https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations/, on the Investor Relations page, the Israel Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA), and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website (Maya). Archived recordings of the conference calls will be available on the Meitav website the following business day.

The conference calls do not replace the need to review the Company's immediate reports and financial statements, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, section 32A of the Securities Law,1968.

It should be clarified that this notice does not constitute an offer and/or invitation to purchase the Company's securities.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest investment house, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 464 billion for over 1.6 million clients as of May 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management.

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Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Meitav Investment House