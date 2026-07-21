Meitav Investment House Announces Immediate Report Regarding the Results of the Full Exchange Tender Offer for Peninsula Shares

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) announced the results of the offering conducted under the Shelf Offering Report, by way of a full exchange tender offer for the shares of Peninsula Group Ltd. ("Peninsula"), a company controlled by the Company, as published by the Company on July 5, 2026.

Peninsula is an Israeli non-bank financial company providing credit and financing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Pursuant to the Shelf Offering Report, the Company offered all holders of Peninsula shares, excluding:

196,761,635 Peninsula shares held by the Company, which as of the publication date of the Shelf Offering Report represented approximately 88.14% of Peninsula's issued and outstanding share capital and voting rights; and

15,596,746 treasury shares of Peninsula,

to sell to the Company, by way of a full exchange tender offer under Section 336 of the Israeli Companies Law, 1999, all ordinary shares of Peninsula with a par value of NIS 0.1 each, comprising up to 27,057,122 Peninsula shares (the "Offerees"), representing approximately 12.09% of Peninsula's issued and outstanding share capital and voting rights as of that date.

The consideration offered was one ordinary share of the Company, par value NIS 1.00, for every 38.5 Peninsula shares tendered.

The final acceptance date for the Exchange Tender Offer was July 20, 2026.

Offerees holding 16,122,787 Peninsula shares, representing approximately 7.21% of Peninsula's issued and outstanding share capital and voting rights, accepted the Exchange Tender Offer. Accordingly, the statutory condition required to effect a compulsory acquisition under Section 337(a) of the Companies Law was satisfied

As a result, the Company will acquire a total of 26,869,144 Peninsula shares in exchange for the issuance of 697,900 Company shares, which will be allocated from the Company's treasury shares. Following the completion of the Exchange Tender Offer, including the compulsory acquisition described above, Peninsula will become a wholly owned (100%) private subsidiary of the Company. Peninsula's shares will be delisted from trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. However, Peninsula will continue to be a reporting corporation by virtue of its outstanding bond series

Ilan Raviv, Meitav Investment House's CEO commented: " Full ownership of Peninsula allows us to fully leverage our capabilities in the non-bank credit segment, expand our operations, optimize capital utilization, and reduce costs."

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest investment house, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 464 billion for over 1.6 million clients as of May 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Meitav Investment House