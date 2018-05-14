Meitu Displays Achievements of its Globalization Process at Google I/O

Meitu has previously collaborated with the Internet giant on several global advertising campaigns and on the Firebase platform. The two firms plan to explore further opportunities for ongoing cooperation. In addition, Meitu has formed partnerships with many world's leading technology and Internet companies. The firm launched the popular app PartyNow in early 2018 on both the Android and iOS systems through tie-ups with Google ARCore and Apple ARKit. PartyNow allows users to easily create their own augmented reality (AR) special effects short films, causing quite a stir among trendsetters worldwide. Furthermore, in July 2017 Facebook announced that Meitu would be the first partner of Facebook AR Studio's Beta cooperation program, with the Chinese firm providing three AR camera effects.

Close cooperation with the world's leading technology and Internet companies reflects the success of Meitu's business globalization efforts. Meitu has more than 500 million users outside of its home market, supported by operations in Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and the United States. Unlike other Chinese companies that only promoted their products developed for the Chinese market when expanding overseas, Meitu has established local teams to research the markets in which it has a presence, and have those teams design or update its products to better meet the expectations and preference of local users. In doing so, the company has not only succeeded at globalization but also localization.

MakeupPlus has been targeting users worldwide from the day the app was rolled out. With a wide range of make-up looks inspired by global trends in popular culture, in South Korea, the trendsetter for Asian fashion, the app has grabbed the number one spot several times in terms of downloads in the App Store. In May 2016, MakeupPlus partnered with leading South Korean beauty expert Pony to launch worldwide exclusive co-branded make-up looks. South Korean stars showcased selfies of their beauty make-up looks on social platforms, sparking a craze across the country.

In 2017, the Meitu App was included in Time Magazine's list of the top 25 recommended apps of the year. All apps on the list are globally recognized household names, including Super Mario and Instagram. Time Magazine commented, "the Meitu App has been popular in Asia for years and, recently, its huge popularity has expanded to the USA. It may be that you have not heard of the Meitu App, but you have certainly seen the special effects produced by the app on Instagram and Facebook, especially the feature that allows users to create a hand-painted cartoon-style version of their selfie. The feature has helped the Meitu App gain momentum worldwide soon after its launch.

Meitu founder and CEO Wu Xinhong said, "Everyone seeks beauty. As a technology company with a deep understanding of what constitutes beauty, we are particularly well positioned to expand across the world. By partnering with Google, Apple and Facebook, among other leading global tech firms, we are committed to helping more people realize their dreams."

About Meitu



Established in October 2008, Meitu is a leading mobile Internet company headquartered in China. With the vision of building software and hardware around "beauty", Meitu has developed a rich portfolio of software and smart hardware products such as Meitu, BeautyCam, Meipai (a short-form video community app) and Meitu Smartphones, which have transformed the way people create and share the idea of "beauty." As of Feb 2018, Meitu has amassed over 1.5 billion unique users worldwide and engaged 454.7 million MAUs. It has successfully established its influence in overseas markets with more than 500 million users abroad, even launching localized apps and building teams overseas in places such as New Delhi, India; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Palo Alto, California; Singapore and Tokyo, Japan. According to App Annie, Meitu has repeatedly ranked as one of the top eight iOS non-game app developers globally together from June 2014 to January 2017.

