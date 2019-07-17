Meituan launches China’s first charity project to support children of riders

The Baby Kangaroo Charity Project, named after the mascot of Meituan Delivery, is jointly launched by Meituan Delivery, Meituan Charity, and 9958 Children Aid Center of CCAFC. All active delivery riders from Meituan and other delivery platforms can apply for assistance for their children when they meet related requirements.

The charity project will provide support to riders' families when their children encounter serious diseases or accidents. It will first offer up to RMB50,000 of emergency medical aid to children of riders who are under 18 and diagnosed with diseases within the scope of the charity plan. If the initial monetary aid doesn't cover the medical expense for the child, the parent rider can apply for extra support. The project will also provide access to medical resources, including psychological therapies, to help children of riders.

This charity project intends to provide support to delivery riders and their children, raise social awareness to the rider group, and help riders win respect and recognition. Before launching this project, Meituan Charity already organized several fundraising activities to support riders whose children were suffering serious diseases.

The project was announced during this year's "717 Riders' Day", which is a festival for delivery riders and their families launched by Meituan last year. For the celebration this year, Meituan set up more than 2,000 delivery support stations in 84 cities across the country and prepared festival feasts for riders with 727 restaurants in 79 cities.

Delivery riders serve as the connection between merchants and consumers. As the largest food delivery platform in China, Meituan had over 600,000 daily active riders, and more than 2.7 million riders made a living from Meituan in 2018.

About Meituan

Meituan (HKG: 3690) (the "Company") is China's leading e-commerce platform for services. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," the Company's platform uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. Service offerings on the platform address people's daily needs for food, and extend further to broad lifestyle and travel services. According to the iResearch Report, Meituan is the world's largest on-demand food delivery service provider and China's largest e-commerce platform for in-store dining services in 2017. It currently operates the world's largest on-demand delivery network in terms of the number of deliveries in 2017. Meituan helps consumers discover merchant information, make informed decisions, complete online and offline transactions and enjoy on-demand delivery. The Company currently owns several household brands in China, including Meituan, China's leading online marketplace for services by GTV in 2017, Dianping, China's leading online destination for discovering lifestyle services by MAU in 2017, Meituan Waimai for on-demand delivery services, and Mobike for bike-sharing services. Meituan had 400.4 million Annual Transacting Users and 5.8 million Annual Active Merchants by the end of 2018. The Company operates in over 2,800 cities and counties in China.

