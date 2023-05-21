Meituan Launches Food Delivery Brand KeeTa Amid Hong Kong Debut

News provided by

Meituan

21 May, 2023, 03:02 ET

KeeTa starts operation in Mong Kok and Tai Kok Tsui areas

HONG KONG, May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meituan (HKG: 3690) (the "Company"), a leading technology-driven retail company in China, today introduced KeeTa, a new food delivery brand as it officially launches in the Hong Kong market, to provide residents with more customized, efficient and reliable delivery services.

Continue Reading
Meituan introduces new food delivery brand KeeTa as it officially launches in the Hong Kong market.
Meituan introduces new food delivery brand KeeTa as it officially launches in the Hong Kong market.

Following the initial launch in Mong Kok and Tai Kok Tsui, the Company expects KeeTa to complete full coverage of the Hong Kong market by the end of this year. The KeeTa app is now available for download in major mobile app stores. Delivery services via KeeTa will start at 8:00 a.m., Monday, May 22, 2023 local time.

Notable merchants that have joined KeeTa include brands like McDonald's, Maxim's MX (美心MX), KFC, Yoshinoya(吉野家), Pacific Coffee, and popular food and beverage shops such as hana-musubi (華御結), Hung Fook Tong(鴻福堂), and CHICHA San Chen(吃茶三千). Each newly registered KeeTa user will receive a gift coupon package valued at HK$300, including special meal offers and delivery fee reductions.

KeeTa has introduced a Meal for One program customized for Hong Kong residents. It offers value-for-money set menus for individuals, which allow them to order a meal for as little as HK$60, including delivery fee. Currently available set menus include Chinese, western and Japanese cuisines and beverages. For merchants, the program provides optimized online exposure without requiring additional advertising and traffic expenses. Promoting selected set menus also helps merchants with more efficient ingredient purchasing and meal preparation. Merchants can grow their overall profitability through greater order volumes.

To further improve user experience, KeeTa has an "On-time Promise" policy, an industry-first in the Hong Kong market, which comes free-of-charge for all users. It includes a tiered compensation plan for late orders. Users are promised vouchers toward future purchases for eligible orders delivered more than 15 minutes beyond the original delivery estimate. For courier support, KeeTa is offering couriers multiple reward programs, including incentives for on-time deliveries to improve performance.

"We are seeing an accelerating development of the food delivery market in Hong Kong in the past few years and still unfilled market demands from diners, restaurants and couriers," said a Meituan spokesperson. "KeeTa aims to meet users' demand for high-quality delivery services, help merchants grow their business, and provide more flexible and rewarding employment opportunities for couriers."

Inspired by the renowned sprinter cheetah, KeeTa aims to become an exceptional and enduring on-demand delivery platform in the Hong Kong market, providing high-quality services with more efficiency and better user experience for Hong Kong residents.

About KeeTa

KeeTa is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," KeeTa is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. KeeTa was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.

About Meituan

Meituan (HKG: 3690) (the "Company") is a leading technology-driven retail company in China. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," the Company uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. Service offerings on its platform address people's daily needs for food and retail goods and extend further to broad lifestyle and travel services. Meituan is the world's leading on-demand food delivery service provider and China's leading e-commerce platform for in-store dining services. Meituan helps consumers discover merchant information, make informed decisions, complete online and offline transactions and enjoy on-demand delivery. The Company currently owns several household brands in China, including Meituan, China's leading online marketplace for services, Dianping, China's leading online destination for discovering local services, Meituan Waimai for on-demand delivery services, and Meituan Bikes for bike-sharing services. Meituan has 677.9 million Annual Transacting Users and 9.3 million Annual Active Merchants as of December 31, 2022. The Company operates in over 2,800 cities and counties in China.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meituan
[email protected]   

ICR Inc.
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Meituan

Also from this source

Meituan Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Meituan Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.