Meiwu Technology Co Ltd Announces $14 Million Registered Direct Offering

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiwu Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 6,999,996 of the Company's ordinary shares, no par value each (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $2.00 per share in a registered direct offering.

The Company also agreed to issue to the same investors warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase up to 6,999,996 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $2.00 per share. The Warrants will have a 1-year term from the date of issuance.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of this offering are expected to be approximately $14 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about March 18, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.

The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-292111) previously filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on February 24, 2026. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at [email protected], or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus will be filed by the Company and, upon filing, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Meiwu Technology Co Ltd

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated on December 4, 2018. Meiwu implemented a strategic transition of its business from online sales of selected high-quality food products and short message service to the skincare industry, and currently engages in the sale of the functional skincare products through Xiamen Chunshang Health Technology Co., Ltd. ("Chunshang Xiamen"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Meiwu in China.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meiwu Technology Co Ltd

Zhichao Yang

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Meiwu Technology Co Ltd