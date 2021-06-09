Mekky Media Relations Celebrates Five Years in Business, with More National Honors, Agency Expansion and Exciting New Clients

CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mekky Media Relations Inc. is celebrating the milestone of five years in business this month with the announcement of another round of national public relations honors, including prestigious Gold and Silver Stevie's in the American Business Awards -- in categories of PR Agency of the Year and PR Campaign of the Year (for the Edie's All Day Café & Bar campaign). In addition, founder/president Michelle Mekky has received a Ragan and PR Daily Communicator of the Year Award, which recognizes the industry's best practitioners from the past year.

The recognition is the latest in a series of high-profile honors that Mekky Media has achieved over the past five years, a period of consistent growth and success for the agency. Even throughout the pandemic, Mekky Media has expanded its client list and internal team, recently hiring several new account executives and managers and moving into a new office through WorkBox Coworking Co. in Chicago's Gold Coast.

"I can hardly believe how far we've come since I launched the company at my dining room table -- with zero clients -- in June 2016," Mekky says. "I feel this anniversary is important in that it proves we are a sustainable business that is here for the long term."

Mekky adds that she's proud of the team she's built, the creative work the agency has done and the powerful results achieved for clients. "I think we've solidified our reputation as a PR leader, and that's why so many organizations are constantly reaching out and looking for our assistance. This is only the beginning for Mekky Media."

The long and growing client list includes businesses and nonprofits in Chicago and coast to coast. Mekky Media -- a member of the International Public Relations Network (IPRN), Forbes Agency Council and Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) -- provides PR strategy, media relations, media training, event promotion, social media strategy and influencer outreach. Since March 2020, the agency has pivoted to meet needs created by the challenging business climate. This meant expanding services to include integrated digital and PR campaigns, personal branding and internal communications.

This approach resulted in many new clients taking note and seeking to partner with Mekky Media. Recent client additions include cannabis company PharmaCann, hot new Chicago restaurant concept Adalina and international women's tech conference GirlCon, to name a few. Mekky Media also continues to work with organizations that have long been on its roster, such as Abt Electronics and Wealth Management Group, and the agency is a leader in representing many top nonprofits, such as Chicago Lights and the Center for Enriched Living. In addition, the agency and Mekky, who is a cancer survivor, support the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and Triage Cancer.

On June 4, Mekky Media celebrated its five-year anniversary at Vu Rooftop Bar in Chicago, with members of the media, several day-one supporters and clients and others who have been part of the agency's successful journey. "We're thankful we could come together and celebrate our success with some of the people who helped make it possible," Mekky says. "I feel extremely fortunate that our agency has not only survived and thrived in our first five years but that over the past year, which has been such a challenging time for small businesses, we have been able to have some major wins for the agency."

