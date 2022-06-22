Mekky Media Relations Celebrates Six Years in Business, Doubling its Revenue on Top of Last Year's Record-breaking Gains

With agency growing its team and adding high-profile clients and national honors, founder Michelle Mekky says 'more to come'

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mekky Media Relations Inc. is marking six years in business this June with news that it has doubled revenue since last year, grown its team to nearly 20 staffers and added to a long list of clients and national honors. This successful trajectory is a continuation of the agency's rapid growth since media/PR veteran Michelle Mekky launched the business with one client in 2016.

Mekky Media's expansion the past year comes on top of last year's record-breaking revenue and reaching the milestone of becoming a seven-figure business.

"I'm grateful we continued our growth trajectory, especially given that the business climate continues to be challenging," Mekky says. "Increasingly, we are finding that our creative work and powerful results are in demand. My talented team is the best in the business. I think this is only the beginning for us."

Mekky Media was established to provide PR strategy and media relations, media training, event promotion, social media strategy and influencer outreach. To meet demand, the agency has added integrated digital/PR programs, personal branding and internal communications, and has increased media training capabilities.

Client Growth

Mekky says she is particularly proud that her Chicago-based agency has continued its national and international expansion. The agency now works with author/advocate Chelsea Austin and DLD Accountancy, LLP in Los Angeles, White Shark Media in Miami and Nicaragua, global experiential marketing agency Impact XM in New Jersey, and skincare expert Leah Chavie in Florida.

In addition, the agency has partnered with major brands like Red Bull Great Lakes Region, Westfield Old Orchard shopping center and FAN EXPO Chicago, to name a few, and has continued longstanding partnerships with industry-leading clients such as Wealth Management Group and Abt Electronics.

Mekky says membership in the International Public Relations Network (IPRN) has expanded Mekky Media's international capabilities, providing opportunities to partner with global agencies.

National Honors

Mekky Media also has added to its long list of honors, being named to Expertise PR's list of Best PR Firms in Chicago for the third time and winning the Bronze Stevie Award for Media Relations Campaign of the Year, recognizing innovative work with Abt. Mekky received the Distinguished Alumni Award from her Skokie, Ill., alma mater, Niles West High School.

Team Expansion

Mekky Media's growth included the hiring of the agency's first media manager, Ellie Heckman, a broadcast veteran who worked as Fox Business Network producer for more than 14 years.

"Ellie has insider's knowledge of the business, plus financial background, media connections and storytelling skills," Mekky says. "She's helping expand our media training segment of the business and our abilities to successfully land coverage in national outlets."

"I'm honored to join the agency and bring my media background to help achieve powerful results for clients," Heckman says.

