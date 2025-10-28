Mekorma and Continia Deliver Unified End-to-End AP and Payment Automation for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers and partners in North America

News provided byMekorma
Oct 28, 2025, 14:05 ET
Two trusted ERP specialists unite to simplify end-to-end Accounts Payable automation
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mekorma, a North American leader in payment automation for Microsoft Dynamics, and Continia, a global leader in document automation with over 30 years of Dynamics expertise, today announced a collaboration to deliver a complete, end-to-end Accounts Payable and payment solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers.
By combining Continia's document capture, invoice processing, and expense management capabilities with Mekorma's payment automation, vendor onboarding, and compliance solutions, the two companies provide Business Central users with a seamless, fully integrated AP workflow — from invoice to payment — all within their ERP.
Complete AP automation within Business Central
The Mekorma–Continia collaboration allows customers to manage the entire AP process — from invoice capture and approval to payment execution — without leaving Business Central. The AP team can work entirely within one familiar environment, maintaining full visibility, control, and ease.
"Our customers have been asking for a way to take AP automation all the way through to payments without ever losing visibility or control inside Business Central," said Ora Goldman, CEO at Mekorma. "By collaborating with Continia, we're delivering exactly that — invoice capture, approvals, and payments, all in one workspace."
Complementary strengths, comprehensive solution
The collaboration brings together two best-in-class Dynamics ISVs with complementary strengths:
Continia provides:
Advanced OCR and document capture technology
Sophisticated approval workflows and routing
Expense management and reporting
Automated document distribution and archival
30+ years of Dynamics specialization with 1,300+ partners worldwide
Mekorma delivers:
Comprehensive vendor onboarding and compliance management
Advanced payment scheduling and automation
Multiple payment execution options, including outsourced payments with rebate opportunities
Enhanced check printing with MICR capabilities
30+ years of Dynamics specialization and over 5,000 North American customers
"This collaboration brings two trusted Dynamics ISVs together to solve one of our customers' most persistent challenges — connecting invoice automation to secure payment execution," said Søren Fink-Jensen, Chief Executive Officer North America, at Continia. "Together, we're helping finance teams eliminate manual steps and focus on higher-value work."
Benefits for partners and customers
The joint solution offers advantages for both Microsoft Dynamics partners and their customers.
For partners:
Expanded solution portfolio to compete with larger vendors
Access to both companies' partner networks
Coordinated project management and implementation support
Competitive differentiation in RFP responses
Flexible engagement models and enablement resources
For customers:
End-to-end AP automation within Business Central
Reduced manual data entry and processing time
Improved accuracy, compliance, and audit readiness
Better cash flow control through optimized payment timing
Choice of payment execution methods
Maximized ROI on existing Business Central investments
Seamless integration and implementation
Both solutions are designed to work together seamlessly, with tested integration points and coordinated implementation. Partners retain project ownership while receiving dedicated support from Mekorma and Continia project managers working collaboratively to ensure successful deployments.
"We've designed this collaboration to be as easy as possible for our mutual partners," added Brian Roney, Director of Operations, from Mekorma. "Partners can contact either company, and we'll coordinate to provide a unified, comprehensive experience for their customers."
Availability
The joint Mekorma–Continia solution is available now for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers across North America. Partners and customers can reach out to either company to learn more or schedule a joint demonstration.
About Mekorma
Mekorma is a North American leader in payment automation for Microsoft Dynamics, specializing in secure, compliant, and efficient AP payment processing. With over 30 years of experience in the Dynamics ecosystem, Mekorma helps organizations simplify complex payment workflows while maintaining complete control.
For more information, visit www.mekorma.com.
About Continia
Continia is a global leader in business productivity solutions for Microsoft Dynamics, with over 30 years of experience and 1,300+ partners worldwide. Built natively within Business Central, Continia's solutions include advanced document capture, invoice automation, expense management, and document output capabilities.
For more information, visit www.continia.com.
SOURCE Mekorma
