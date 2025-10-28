Mekorma and Continia Deliver Unified End-to-End AP and Payment Automation for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers and partners in North America

Two trusted ERP specialists unite to simplify end-to-end Accounts Payable automation

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mekorma, a North American leader in payment automation for Microsoft Dynamics, and Continia, a global leader in document automation with over 30 years of Dynamics expertise, today announced a collaboration to deliver a complete, end-to-end Accounts Payable and payment solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers.

By combining Continia's document capture, invoice processing, and expense management capabilities with Mekorma's payment automation, vendor onboarding, and compliance solutions, the two companies provide Business Central users with a seamless, fully integrated AP workflow — from invoice to payment — all within their ERP.

Complete AP automation within Business Central

The Mekorma–Continia collaboration allows customers to manage the entire AP process — from invoice capture and approval to payment execution — without leaving Business Central. The AP team can work entirely within one familiar environment, maintaining full visibility, control, and ease.

"Our customers have been asking for a way to take AP automation all the way through to payments without ever losing visibility or control inside Business Central," said Ora Goldman, CEO at Mekorma. "By collaborating with Continia, we're delivering exactly that — invoice capture, approvals, and payments, all in one workspace."

Complementary strengths, comprehensive solution

The collaboration brings together two best-in-class Dynamics ISVs with complementary strengths:

Continia provides:

Advanced OCR and document capture technology

Sophisticated approval workflows and routing

Expense management and reporting

Automated document distribution and archival

30+ years of Dynamics specialization with 1,300+ partners worldwide

Mekorma delivers:

Comprehensive vendor onboarding and compliance management

Advanced payment scheduling and automation

Multiple payment execution options, including outsourced payments with rebate opportunities

Enhanced check printing with MICR capabilities

30+ years of Dynamics specialization and over 5,000 North American customers

"This collaboration brings two trusted Dynamics ISVs together to solve one of our customers' most persistent challenges — connecting invoice automation to secure payment execution," said Søren Fink-Jensen, Chief Executive Officer North America, at Continia. "Together, we're helping finance teams eliminate manual steps and focus on higher-value work."

Benefits for partners and customers

The joint solution offers advantages for both Microsoft Dynamics partners and their customers.

For partners:

Expanded solution portfolio to compete with larger vendors

Access to both companies' partner networks

Coordinated project management and implementation support

Competitive differentiation in RFP responses

Flexible engagement models and enablement resources

For customers:

End-to-end AP automation within Business Central

Reduced manual data entry and processing time

Improved accuracy, compliance, and audit readiness

Better cash flow control through optimized payment timing

Choice of payment execution methods

Maximized ROI on existing Business Central investments

Seamless integration and implementation

Both solutions are designed to work together seamlessly, with tested integration points and coordinated implementation. Partners retain project ownership while receiving dedicated support from Mekorma and Continia project managers working collaboratively to ensure successful deployments.

"We've designed this collaboration to be as easy as possible for our mutual partners," added Brian Roney, Director of Operations, from Mekorma. "Partners can contact either company, and we'll coordinate to provide a unified, comprehensive experience for their customers."

Availability

The joint Mekorma–Continia solution is available now for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers across North America. Partners and customers can reach out to either company to learn more or schedule a joint demonstration.

About Mekorma

Mekorma is a North American leader in payment automation for Microsoft Dynamics, specializing in secure, compliant, and efficient AP payment processing. With over 30 years of experience in the Dynamics ecosystem, Mekorma helps organizations simplify complex payment workflows while maintaining complete control.

For more information, visit www.mekorma.com.

About Continia

Continia is a global leader in business productivity solutions for Microsoft Dynamics, with over 30 years of experience and 1,300+ partners worldwide. Built natively within Business Central, Continia's solutions include advanced document capture, invoice automation, expense management, and document output capabilities.

For more information, visit www.continia.com.

