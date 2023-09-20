MEL, A LATINO EARNED MEDIA PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN LUIS MIGUEL MESSIANU, RICHARD EDELMAN AND PEDRO LERMA, LAUNCHES TODAY

MIAMI and NEW YORK and DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MEL (Messianu/Edelman/Lerma) launched today as a minority-owned and Hispanic-led, full-service communications agency. The independent entity will provide expertise in earned-centric media, creative, and digital solutions, through a distinct Latino lens enabling it to develop creative campaigns that represent the cultural traditions and modern lifestyle experiences of bilingual and bicultural Latinos.

Luis Miguel Messianu, Richard Edelman, Pedro Lerma, and Carla Santiago, the collaborative force behind MEL.
The partnership between three lauded industry pioneers is built on the foundation of experienced and renowned Hispanic marketers. This invaluable expertise positions MEL at the forefront of harnessing the immense potential presented by the burgeoning Hispanic market.

"After I announced the launch of my own venture, Included, Pedro Lerma approached me about joining forces and this led to very interesting conversations with him, and eventually with Richard Edelman, with whom he was already exploring a partnership. We realized that the combination of the three of us would be mighty, and we are incredibly excited to launch MEL together," said Luis Miguel Messianu, Founding President and Chief Creative Officer of MEL. "Personally, it's an honor and a privilege to count on the trust and support of both as I start an exciting new chapter of my creative journey. It's great to Be Included, and of course, it's a matter of pride to have my name on the door once again."

Embracing a visionary and earned-centric approach, MEL aims to forge relationships with like-minded brands that share the belief in the power of the Hispanic market. The MEL logo symbolizes a pathfinder for those brands that in the context of uncertainty and constant, unpredictable change want to build meaningful relationships with Latino communities, anchored in the values of diversity, inclusivity, and the right representation.

"MEL represents a significant milestone in Edelman's ongoing commitment to serving diverse markets and leveraging the growth potential within the Hispanic community," said Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman. "This venture facilitates a dedicated and scalable integration of Hispanic-specialized capabilities with strategic and executional excellence."

"Today marks more than opening our doors; we are igniting a new chapter in Hispanic communications. We are impassioned by our commitment to creative excellence, integrity of insights, and cultural innovation to position us at the forefront of the influential Hispanic marketing landscape," said Carla Santiago, Chief Operating Officer of MEL. "We look forward to engaging with any brand that's interested in reaching and connecting with Latino audiences in meaningful ways."

MEL will have offices in Miami, New York, and Dallas.

"We at MEL believe that brands have the potential to make a real difference in society, and our focus on the Latino market and its profound influence on American culture allows us to explore new frontiers beyond conventional advertising," said Pedro Lerma, CEO of LERMA/. "By harnessing the power of earned media and purpose-driven initiatives, with MEL we aim to foster genuine and impactful connections between brands and their Latino customers."

MEL is culturally vested and uniquely suited to develop original and groundbreaking communication solutions to modern business problems. Want to Be Included? Talk to us, work with us, or join us? Please visit somosmel.com.

About Messianu/Edelman/Lerma

Founded in September 2023, MEL—short for Messianu/Edelman/Lerma—is a minority-owned, Hispanic-led integrated communications agency. MEL provides unique earned-centric media, creative, and digital solutions, all tailored through the Latino lens. With offices in Miami, New York, and Dallas, MEL thrives on the combined strength of a creative and visionary leader, the world's largest independent communications advisory firm, and a leading, fully independent advertising agency rooted in multicultural and digital expertise. MEL is the embodiment of earned-centric communications realized through a Latino vision. Learn more at somosmel.com.

Media Contact: Carla Santiago, Founder, Chief Operating Officer: [email protected]

