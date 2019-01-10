Mel Blackwell Joins Solix, Inc. E-rate Consulting Team

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mel Blackwell, former vice president of the E-rate program, has joined Solix, Inc.'s E-rate consulting team – further broadening Solix' expertise and presence in the marketplace. As a consultant to Solix, Blackwell will provide a wealth of program knowledge and industry insights to Solix and its clients.

Blackwell served as vice president of the E-rate program from 2006 through 2016. E-rate provides more than $3 billion annually to support affordable broadband and telecommunications services to schools and libraries throughout the U.S. and its territories.

Blackwell was previously the vice president of the federal Rural Health Care (RHC) Program, which provides $400 million per year in funding for certain technology services necessary for the provision of health care in rural areas.

Prior to his leadership roles with both of these federal programs that are overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Blackwell served as the vice president of government affairs for AT&T and then for Lucent Technologies with responsibility for legislative and congressional initiatives.

Offering its unsurpassed depth of program knowledge, Solix' E-rate consulting services include preparation and filing of applications to maximize eligible funding, business intelligence analytics tools, compliance reviews, and support for invoicing, appeals and audits. For more details, please visit our website at Solix E-Rate Consulting, e-mail us at SolixConsultingServices@solixinc.com, or call us directly at (855) 765-4987.

In addition to its E-rate and RHC consulting expertise, Solix' subsidiary Sivic Solutions Group (SSG) assists schools, school districts and counties in maximizing eligible funding from Medicaid, TANF and other federal programs.

Solix is a best-in-class business process outsourcing firm providing program management, technology solutions, consulting and customer care for clients throughout the United States.

