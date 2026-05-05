Mel-Mont Medical Recognized at ASCCP with the Best Innovative Technology in HPV mRNA-Based Cervical Cancer Triage

Recognition highlights growing momentum toward more accessible, patient-centered screening and type specific risk assessment after a positive HPV result

DORAL, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mel-Mont Medical, a women's health diagnostics company advancing accessible cervical cancer screening through HPV-positive patient risk assessment, announced today that it was recognized at the 2026 American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology (ASCCP) Scientific Meeting with the Best Innovative Technology Award. The award-winning study highlighted Mel-Mont Medical's Proofer 7 HPV mRNA E6/E7 Biomarker Test, available through the company's Mía™ Comprehensive Cervical Cancer Test. The recognition comes as cervical cancer screening moves toward patient-collected HPV testing, creating a growing need for solutions that combine easier sample collection with more specific risk assessment after a positive HPV result.

Recent federal guidance has expanded recognition of patient-collected high-risk HPV testing for average-risk women ages 30 to 65 and designated high-risk HPV testing as the preferred screening modality for this age group. These changes are expected to increase demand for solutions that make screening easier for patients while giving clinicians more specific information to guide follow-up after a positive HPV result.

Many women remain unscreened or under-screened because traditional cervical cancer screening can be inconvenient, uncomfortable, difficult to schedule, or hard to access. Mel-Mont Medical's Mía Comprehensive Cervical Cancer Test is designed to reduce these barriers while addressing the next clinical challenge posed by broader HPV screening: determining what to do after a positive result. Unlike screening approaches that focus primarily on collection and HPV DNA detection, Mía combines patient-centered self-collection with comprehensive HPV DNA and Proofer 7 HPV mRNA data from a single sample, supporting a more complete pathway from screening to risk assessment.

"The future of cervical cancer screening will require both better access and better answers," said Frank Melendez, Chief Executive Officer of Mel-Mont Medical. "Mía is designed to make screening easier for patients, while Proofer 7 provides genotype-specific mRNA information that may help clinicians assess risk and guide more confident follow-up decisions after a positive HPV result."

Not just another HPV test, Proofer 7 is available today as a Laboratory Developed Test under PLA Code 0463U and is designed to add a more specific triage layer after a positive high-risk HPV DNA result. By detecting genotype-specific E6/E7 mRNA expression across seven high-risk HPV types, Proofer 7 may help clinicians assess which patients need additional evaluation and which may be appropriate for monitoring, consistent with risk-based management, applicable guidelines, and clinical judgment.

Supported by more than 127,000 cases evaluated worldwide, Proofer 7 is backed by published and real-world evidence showing the potential of mRNA-based triage to improve specificity and reduce unnecessary colposcopy referrals in certain clinical settings while supporting detection of clinically relevant disease. Mel-Mont Medical is preparing to expand clinical adoption of Mía through partnerships with physicians, health systems, and women's health organizations.

"Our mission is to make cervical cancer screening more accessible, more actionable, and better aligned with how care is evolving," said Liliana Montes, Chief Operations Officer of Mel-Mont Medical. "This recognition from ASCCP underscores the importance of innovation that supports both the patient experience and the clinician's need for meaningful diagnostic information."

Disclaimer: Proofer 7 is available as a laboratory developed test. Proofer 7 is designed to provide HPV mRNA-based triage information after a positive high-risk HPV DNA result and is not intended to replace primary HPV screening, applicable clinical guidelines, or clinician judgment.

About Mel-Mont Medical

Mel-Mont Medical is a women's health diagnostics company focused on innovation in cervical cancer screening and HPV-positive patient risk assessment. Its Mía Comprehensive Cervical Cancer Test is designed to support patient-centered sample collection while providing comprehensive HPV DNA and HPV mRNA information to help clinicians evaluate HPV-positive patients and determine appropriate follow-up. For more information, visit https://mia-cancertest.com/.

Media Contact:

Linda Mansolillo

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SOURCE Mel-Mont Medical