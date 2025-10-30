MEL ROBBINS CALLS HER APPEARANCE AT TEXAS CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN A FULL-CIRCLE MOMENT

More than 8,000 Women Show Up at the Moody Center for Day of Speakers Focused on Inspiration, Connection, and Skill-Building



AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standing before a thunderous audience of more than 8,000 women at the Moody Center yesterday, Mel Robbins recalled speaking at the Texas Conference for Women–way back before becoming the phenomenon she is today.

"Thirteen years ago. I was at the Texas Conference for Women in a room way back somewhere, and I was like, 'Dear God, please let them show up.' I was $800,000 in debt. I had liens on my house. My husband's restaurant went out of business." And the handful of people who showed up to listen to her barely looked at her, she said.

But if she could go from that moment of feeling an imposter to being one the world's best-selling authors and creator and host of the award-winning Mel Robbins Podcast, then everyone at the 2025 Conference could, too, said Robbins, author of The 5 Second Rule and Let Them.

This year's 26th annual Texas Conference for Women, held for the first time at the Moody Center, also featured:

Nicole Kidman, Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, SAG, and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer.

Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, SAG, and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer. Jordan Chiles, Two-time Olympian and Gold-Medalist.

Two-time Olympian and Gold-Medalist. Charles Duhigg , New York Times best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at The New Yorker

, best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at Bozoma Saint John, a Hall of Fame marketing executive, entrepreneur, and author of The Urgent Life.

The Texas Conference for Women is part of CFW, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing and empowering leading employers, teams, and individuals to reach their full potential at work and in life. It is the largest network of women's conferences in the nation.

Speakers addressed the importance of mindset, optimism, and self-acceptance, as well as leadership, career advancement, and well-being in a rapidly changing world.

Re-imagined for the new Moody Center venue, this year's conference provided an electrifying program of keynotes and Power Talks in an arena setting, a transformed expo experience, and more.

Asked about her support of female directors, Nicole Kidman said, "You have to be willing to take a chance; to recognize talent, give them space to grow, to fail, and to try again. I was lucky to have that chance. I started off okay, but I blossomed because the people around me believed in and supported me."

Jordan Chiles also addressed the mindset that helps her transform challenges into strengths. "When I was younger, I was told I could never win, I was told I was not good enough," Chiles said. "Flipping it was how I got comfortable. You tell me 'I can't win.' I say 'Watch me.'"

Delivering on the TX CFW tradition of curating the most relevant, timely, and cutting-edge content, more than a dozen of the nation's top professional and personal development experts were also on hand to address topics ranging from AI to finding purpose in uncertain times.

Among them were world-renowned coach and New York Times best-selling author Martha Beck, cognitive scientist and acclaimed podcaster Dr. Maya Shankar, and Gravitas founder and CEO Lisa Sun.

An A-list of corporations sponsored the event, including the presenting sponsor, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Serving thousands of companies, CFW helps strengthen retention, build organizational capacity, and foster workplace cultures where everyone can contribute fully. More than a million professionals have benefited from CFW's programs—gaining the skills, insights, and connections needed to grow and lead at every career stage.

