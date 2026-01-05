MEL ROBBINS LAUNCHES PURE GENIUS PROTEIN: A POCKET-SIZED 23 GRAM PROTEIN SHOT DESIGNED FOR BUSY PEOPLE

Robbins launches Pure Genius Protein, a first-of-its-kind 23 gram protein shot, after years of hearing medical experts explain the critical importance of protein and realizing how hard it is to get the daily amount doctors recommend

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mel Robbins, the Golden Globe-nominated host of The Mel Robbins Podcast and author of The Let Them Theory, the #1 selling book of 2025, today announced she has become the co-founder of Pure Genius Protein and is launching her first-ever consumer product.

Pure Genius Protein is a first-of-its-kind protein shot containing 23 grams of high-quality, complete protein in a TSA-friendly 3.38 oz bottle designed for busy schedules, travel, long shifts, low-appetite days, fueling workouts, and everything in between. Developed with a team of leading doctors, Pure Genius Protein Shots are 100 calories, have zero sugar and zero fat, and are lactose- and gluten-free, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners. With a great, fruit-forward flavor that tastes like juice with zero chalkiness, it is available in three flavors: Blueberry Lemonade, Strawberry Guava, and Pineapple.

"There is absolutely nothing like this available in the market today," says Robbins. "I'm very proud that we have created an entirely new way to get high-quality protein on the go and have made it shockingly delicious."

Like everything Robbins creates, Pure Genius Protein is a simple, science-backed solution that helps people create a better and healthier life. Robbins' reason for becoming a founder is personal. For two years, Robbins heard the same message from medical and nutritional experts on her #1 ranked podcast: protein is critical for strength, healthy aging, energy, weight loss, and hormone balance, yet Robbins learned from the experts that most women are under‑eating protein by about 50%.

Like her listeners, Robbins tried to follow the advice and get more protein and ran into the same wall millions of people hit: real life. Busy mornings. Back-to-back meetings. Travel. No time to meal prep. A packed schedule that made getting enough protein every day seem impossible. She looked for a convenient, tasty way to get more high-quality protein on the go and couldn't find it, so Robbins began working with medical and nutritional experts to create something that wasn't just another chalky shake, dense bar, oversized bottle, or complicated routine. The result is Pure Genius Protein.

Robbins has been deeply involved throughout every step of the product development. She has also hand-picked the founding scientific advisory team of world-class physicians specializing in nutrition, longevity, weight loss, hormonal health, and innovation, including:

Dr. Dawn Mussallem, DO, a double-board-certified lifestyle medicine, integrative oncologist, and longevity medicine physician and a stage 4 cancer survivor.

Dr. Amy Shah, MD, a double-board-certified physician with degrees in immunology and nutrition and an author of 3 bestselling books on longevity, nutritional science, and hormones.

Dr. Betsy Grunch, MD, a renowned board-certified neurosurgeon who specializes in spinal surgery and emergency surgery for brain and spine injuries.

Dr. Jeff Karp, PhD, a distinguished professor and among the world's leading biomedical innovators whose work, cited over 40,000 times, translates nature-inspired science into medical technologies that improve people's lives.

Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, MD, a board-certified endocrinologist, obesity medicine specialist, and bestselling author of Weightless: A Doctor's Guide to GLP-1 Medications.

"This isn't about chasing a trend," says Robbins. "It's about making it easier for people to prioritize their health, particularly women. If you're busy taking care of everyone else, you're probably not doing the best job taking care of yourself." Robbins points to what she's learned from the experts: that under‑eating protein leads to muscle deterioration, and about 30% of women over 65 who break a hip die within a year, underscoring why maintaining strength and bone health matters. Robbins added, "Pure Genius Protein makes it easier for people to take care of themselves and protect their future."

Robbins says, "Protein isn't just for athletes. It's for everyone. I wish I had had Pure Genius Protein shots when our son was younger. He was a picky eater and it was impossible to get him to eat healthy. I wish it had been available when my daughters were in high school and couldn't find the right thing to eat after school before a sports practice. I wish I had had Pure Genius Protein shots when my dad was recovering from brain surgery and had trouble choking down the 16 oz shakes he was being asked to drink. Now that it's available, I am so excited for everyone to have it, especially those who are working parents, first responders on 12-hour shifts with no time to stop and eat, those on GLP-1s who have no appetite and need protein to maintain muscle, caregivers with no time to cook, and anyone on the go who is trying to eat healthier and get more protein."

Pure Genius Protein is now available at PureGeniusProtein.com , with retail expansion happening later this year.

For additional information, please visit PureGeniusProtein.com .

ABOUT PURE GENIUS PROTEIN

Pure Genius Protein is a nutrition company built around one mission: create simple, research-backed, innovative products that help you live a better and healthier life. Its first product is a first-of-its-kind protein shot containing 23 grams of high-quality, complete protein in a TSA-friendly 3.38 oz bottle designed for busy schedules, travel, long shifts, low appetite days, and everything in between. Pure Genius Protein shots are 100 calories, zero sugar, zero fat, shelf-stable, lactose- and gluten-free, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners. It has a surprising, fruit-forward flavor, zero chalkiness, and tastes just like drinking juice. Co-founded by Mel Robbins and launching January 2026, Pure Genius Protein is designed to make getting high-quality protein on the go more convenient and accessible for real life.

ABOUT MEL ROBBINS

Mel Robbins is one of the world's most respected experts in life improvement, behavior change, and mindset. She is the creator and host of The Mel Robbins Podcast, which is the most shared and followed podcast in the world and is nominated for the first-ever Golden Globe for Best Podcast, and author of The Let Them Theory, the chart-topping, #1 selling book of 2025. Robbins has amassed 40 million followers and her videos have been viewed over a billion times. Her work is known for turning research into simple, practical tools people use immediately, bridging the gap between knowing what to do and doing it. Pure Genius Protein is her first-ever consumer product, built with the same philosophy: simple, science-backed, and helpful.

