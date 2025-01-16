Mela Vitamins Teams Up with WNBA Stars to Champion Wellness for Women of Color

Partnering with athletes to inspire health equity and holistic wellness for communities of color

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mela Vitamins , the creators of Daily Essentials, the first multivitamin specifically formulated for women of color, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with WNBA champions Azurá Stevens (LA Sparks) and Dana Evans (Chicago Sky). Together, they aim to empower communities of color to prioritize wellness while addressing longstanding health disparities.

These athletes—trailblazers both on and off the court—will join Mela Vitamins as Investors and Brand Ambassadors on a shared mission to empower and educate their communities about nutrition and wellness. Together, they are leading a movement that transcends athletics and fosters a culture of inclusive wellness.

"More than 80% of Black women are vitamin D deficient, a condition linked to double the rates of heart disease, autoimmune disorders, and type 2 diabetes," said Ashley Harmon, founder and CEO of Mela Vitamins, who personally battled a vitamin D deficiency for years. "This partnership is about creating meaningful solutions to address these disparities and empowering women of color to take control of their health. Azurá and Dana are incredible role models, and we're honored to have them champion our mission."

"As an athlete, I've seen how access to the right resources can make all the difference," said Azurá Stevens, WNBA Champion and Mela Vitamins Brand Ambassador. "Partnering with Mela Vitamins allows me to advocate for Black women and help ensure they have the resources they need to thrive. This is about advancing health equity and empowering our community."

"Wellness is about equity, access, and community—not just physical health," Harmon added.

This collaboration reflects Mela's broader commitment to health equity. By addressing longstanding disparities in nutrition and wellness, Mela Vitamins is not only filling a market gap but leading a transformative movement in the wellness industry.

About Mela Vitamins

Founded by Ashley Harmon, Mela Vitamins creates science-backed supplements specifically formulated for women of color. Its flagship product, Daily Essentials, combines essential nutrients, probiotics, and adaptogens to support holistic health. Mela aims to make wellness equitable and accessible, setting a new standard for inclusivity in the industry.

For more information, visit www.melavitamins.com or follow @melavitamins on Instagram.

