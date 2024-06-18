Melamine Market size is set to grow by USD 378.5 million from 2024-2028, increasing demand from construction industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global melamine market size is estimated to grow by USD 378.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from construction industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased popularity of modular kitchens. However, availability of substitutes poses a challenge. Key market players include AIM Capital Ltd., BASF SE, Chemisol Italia Srl, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Frati Luigi Spa, Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd., LRBG Chemicals Inc., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Nissan Chemical Corp., OCI NV, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, Proman GmbH, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd., and Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global melamine market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Melamine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.83% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 378.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled AIM Capital Ltd., BASF SE, Chemisol Italia Srl, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Frati Luigi Spa, Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd., LRBG Chemicals Inc., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Nissan Chemical Corp., OCI NV, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, Proman GmbH, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd., and Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The melamine market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for modular kitchens. Consumers are investing in these modern kitchens for their convenience and improved aesthetics. Decorative laminates, a key component of modular kitchens, are in high demand. These laminates offer various patterns, designs, and textures, as well as resistance to microbes, water, and fingerprints. Innovations in decorative laminates, such as Wilsonart's traceless laminate, are driving their use in modular kitchens. As a result, the increasing popularity of modular kitchens is expected to boost sales of decorative laminates and support the global melamine market during the forecast period.

The Melamine market has been experiencing significant growth in various sectors. Demand for Melamine in the manufacturing industry is on the rise due to its use in producing Formboards and Particleboards. The use of Melamine in the production of Adhesives and Coatings is also increasing. The global Melamine market is driven by factors such as increasing demand from the construction industry and the growing trend towards using eco-friendly and sustainable building materials. Additionally, the market is witnessing an increase in demand from the automotive industry due to the use of Melamine in the production of dashboard covers and other interior parts. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years due to these trends.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global melamine market encounters challenges from substitutes like plastic laminates. These alternatives cover particleboard, MDF, and plywood for cabinets and countertops. Plastic laminates provide a wider range of colors and patterns, making them popular for commercial cabinet exteriors. Melamine-formaldehyde resins can be replaced with urea-formaldehyde resins as adhesives and coating. Powder coating is another alternative for melamine-formaldehyde. These substitutes may hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Melamine market faces several challenges. Production costs are a significant concern due to the high cost of raw materials like melamine and formaldehyde. The market also grapples with stringent regulations regarding the use of melamine in food and beverage industries. Consumers demand safe and eco-friendly products, which puts pressure on manufacturers to adopt sustainable production methods. Additionally, increasing competition from alternative materials like polyurethane and phenolic resins poses a threat to market growth. The market also faces challenges in terms of supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and natural disasters. Overall, the Melamine market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and maintain its competitiveness.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This melamine market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Laminates

1.2 Adhesives resins

1.3 Coating resins

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Melamine resin

2.2 Melamine foam Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Laminates- The Melamine market is thriving, with significant demand coming from various industries such as construction and food processing. Melamine is a versatile chemical used in the production of resins, laminates, and other industrial applications. Its unique properties, including high heat resistance and insulation, make it an essential component in numerous industries. The market's growth can be attributed to the increasing use of melamine in these sectors, driven by factors like infrastructure development and population growth. Melamine's affordability and effectiveness also contribute to its popularity. Overall, the market is expected to continue expanding, offering opportunities for manufacturers and investors alike.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Melamine Market encompasses the production, uses, and trade of Melamine and its derived products. Melamine foam is a significant application area, known for its fire-retardant properties. In the tableware industry, Melamine powder is utilized to manufacture Melamine plates, dishes, bowls, and cups, which are popular for their durability and resistance to heat. Melamine coatings are employed in various industries for their protective and decorative functions. The Melamine industry's growth is driven by increasing demand for these products, leading to a surge in Melamine imports and exports. Prices for Melamine and its derivatives fluctuate based on supply and demand dynamics. Consumption patterns vary across regions, with some being major importers and others significant exporters. The Melamine market is a dynamic and evolving sector, with numerous suppliers and exporters catering to the diverse needs of various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Melamine market refers to the global trade of Melamine, a organic compound used primarily in the production of resins and plastics. Its major applications include the manufacturing of laminate flooring, melamine formaldehyde resins, and melamine-based adhesives. The demand for Melamine is driven by the growing construction industry and the increasing popularity of laminate flooring as a cost-effective and durable alternative to traditional flooring materials. Additionally, the use of Melamine in the production of fire retardants and insulation materials is expected to boost market growth. The market is also influenced by factors such as raw material availability, production costs, and government regulations. The Melamine market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to these factors and the increasing demand for sustainable and cost-effective building materials.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Laminates



Adhesives Resins



Coating Resins



Others

Type

Melamine Resin



Melamine Foam

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio