Melamine Market to Record 4.08% CAGR | Market Size is Expected to Grow by USD 367.47 Mn, Says Technavio

Factors such as increasing demand from the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The melamine market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Melamine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Laminates



Adhesives Resins



Coating Resins



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Melamine Market: Geographical Landscape

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 58% among the other regions. Therefore, the melamine market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for melamine in the region.

Melamine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the Melamine Market include BASF SE, Borealis AG, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Grupa Azoty SA, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., OCI NV, Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, and Proman AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as growth in the automotive industry is likely to positively impact the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Melamine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist melamine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the melamine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the melamine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of melamine market vendors

Melamine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 367.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.20 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Borealis AG, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Grupa Azoty SA, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., OCI NV, Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, and Proman AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

