Melamine market to record USD 434.96 Mn growth, A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global melamine market size is estimated to grow by USD 434.96 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the region will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period.

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Melamine Market 2023-2027

Melamine market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global melamine market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The global specialty chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Melamine market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for more details – buy the report!

Melamine market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global melamine market - Segmentation assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, application (laminates, adhesives resins, coating resins, and others), type (melamine resin and melamine foam), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Based on application, the laminates segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment's growth will be driven by the increasing demand for laminates in residential and commercial construction applications such as cabinet covers, tables, and doors in homes and offices.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global melamine market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global melamine market.

APAC will contribute to 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high disposable income, the growth of the middle-class population, and improved standards of living have influenced the growth of end-user industries such as automotive and construction in the region. This has increased the consumption of melamine in these industries, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a sample report

Global melamine market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry.

Melamine is extensively used in various construction applications such as kitchen countertops, high-traffic commercial flooring, and a variety of wooden furniture and cabinets.

The growth of the global construction industry has increased the demand for wooden furniture and decorative laminates.

The construction industry is also witnessing an increase in the remodeling and restructuring of residential buildings for energy efficiency and cost savings.

All these factors will positively influence the growth of the global melamine market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased popularity of modular kitchens is the major trend in the market.

Consumers across the world are significantly investing in modular kitchens.

A modular kitchen effectively reduces movement around the kitchen for various functions, which is increasing its demand among consumers.

Decorative laminates are used in modular kitchens to improve the aesthetics and durability.

The growing demand for modular kitchens will increase the demand for decorative laminates. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of substitutes is a major challenge in the market.

There are several substitutes for melamine, such as plastic laminates.

Plastic laminates can be used to cover substrates such as particleboard, MDF, and plywood, which are used for cabinets and countertops. They offer more color and pattern options than melamine laminates.

Thus, the availability of such options will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this melamine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the melamine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the melamine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the melamine market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of melamine market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The epoxy resin market size is expected to increase by 1,226.71 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is notably driving the epoxy resin market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations and policies may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by 1,226.71 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is notably driving the epoxy resin market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations and policies may impede the market growth. The formaldehyde market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 10.15 million tons. The growth in the construction industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fluctuating price of methanol may impede the market growth.

Melamine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 434.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIM Capital Ltd., BASF SE, Chemisol Italia Srl, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Frati Luigi Spa, Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd., LRBG Chemicals Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Nissan Chemical Corp., OCI NV, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, Proman GmbH, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd., and Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global melamine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global melamine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Laminates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Laminates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Laminates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Laminates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Laminates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Adhesives resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Adhesives resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Adhesives resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Adhesives resins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Adhesives resins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Coating resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Coating resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Coating resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Coating resins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Coating resins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Melamine resin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Melamine resin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Melamine resin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Melamine resin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Melamine resin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Melamine foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Melamine foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Melamine foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Melamine foam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Melamine foam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.4 Chemisol Italia Srl

Exhibit 121: Chemisol Italia Srl - Overview



Exhibit 122: Chemisol Italia Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Chemisol Italia Srl - Key offerings

12.5 Cornerstone Chemical Co.

Exhibit 124: Cornerstone Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cornerstone Chemical Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Cornerstone Chemical Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Frati Luigi Spa

Exhibit 127: Frati Luigi Spa - Overview



Exhibit 128: Frati Luigi Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Frati Luigi Spa - Key offerings

12.7 Grupa Azoty SA

Exhibit 130: Grupa Azoty SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Grupa Azoty SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Grupa Azoty SA - Key offerings

12.8 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 LRBG Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 140: LRBG Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: LRBG Chemicals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: LRBG Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Mitsui and Co. Ltd

Exhibit 143: Mitsui and Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 144: Mitsui and Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Mitsui and Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Mitsui and Co. Ltd - Segment focus

12.12 Nissan Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 147: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 OCI NV

Exhibit 151: OCI NV - Overview



Exhibit 152: OCI NV - Business segments



Exhibit 153: OCI NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: OCI NV - Segment focus

12.14 OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 155: OMV Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 156: OMV Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings

12.15 Prefere Resins Holding GmbH

Exhibit 157: Prefere Resins Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 158: Prefere Resins Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Prefere Resins Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Proman GmbH

Exhibit 160: Proman GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 161: Proman GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Proman GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio