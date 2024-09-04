Melanated Cares Foundation to Host 2024 Annual Camping Retreat "Melanated Campout" Powered by Winnebago Industries Foundation

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melanated Cares Foundation is pleased to announce that this year's annual event, Melanated Campout, will be powered by Winnebago Industries (WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products, and its foundation, as the title sponsor for the organization's flagship camping retreat.

The campout is hosted by Melanated Cares Foundation, a nonprofit created to promote diversity and inclusion in outdoor spaces. 2024 marks the third year Winnebago Industries Foundation and Melanated Cares Foundation have come together to support the event after launching a successful partnership in 2022.

"Melanated Campout is more than just an event," said Shunté McClellan, CEO of Melanated Cares Foundation. "It's a movement to welcome everyone to the outdoors! We invite everyone to rep their tribe, celebrate our culture, and build lasting memories together in the great outdoors."

Actively working to create diverse and inclusive outdoor spaces, Melanated Campout will return to Georgia on Friday, September 27th to Sunday, September 29th for its 6th year flagship event. Hundreds of diverse campers will be welcomed to an exclusive campground that caters to all styles of camping, including tents, RVs, overlanders, cabins, and safari glamping tents. Attendees will also enjoy scenic lake views, a marina, golfing, dining and more, in addition to Melanated Campout's iconic event itinerary which includes activities from hiking, meditation, RV tips and tricks, survival camping sessions, to kite flying. In the six years since its inception, the group has hosted more than 1,800 campers.

"We are thrilled to support Melanated Campout in its mission to create inclusive outdoor experiences," said Jil Littlejohn Bostick, executive director, Winnebago Industries Foundation. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering community and ensuring everyone can enjoy the beauty and benefits of nature. We believe in investing in programs that eliminate barriers, promote access, and connect all people with the social, mental and physical health benefits."

For more information and to purchase tickets to this year's event, please visit melanatedcampout.com. Be sure to follow Melanated Campout on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok.

To learn more about Winnebago Industries' All In, Outdoors initiative, please visit https://www.winnebagoind.com/our-impact/inclusion.

About Melanated Cares Foundation

The Melanated Cares Foundation is committed to uplifting and empowering our communities through three key tenets: Youth Advocacy, Homelessness, and Mental Health Awareness. Your donation helps us continue this important work, fostering a stronger and more inclusive community. To support our mission, please consider making a donation at melanatedcampout.givingfuel.com/melanated-cares.

About Winnebago Industries and Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands. We are a family of brands, each unique in its own rich legacy, but united in the pursuit to Be Great, Outdoors. The company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. Winnebago Industries was incorporated under the laws of the state of Iowa on February 12, 1958, and adopted its present name on February 28, 1961. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we live, work and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at https://www.winnebagoind.com/our-impact/community

