Melania Trump creates a Limited-Edition MetaRose to salute National Foster Care Month

"Many children, including those in the foster care community, need extra support to realize their personal American Dream. Through the sale of The MetaRose, we can lift up foster children and provide opportunities for them to thrive," said Mrs. Trump.

The MetaRose NFT will launch in advance of Mother's Day Weekend. Mrs. Trump further stated, "I am proud to present The MetaRose NFT in time to honor the mothers who support our Nation's future generations."

The limited-edition MetaRose will be limited to 3,000 NFTs, and each will cost $150. The NFT will be available on MelaniaTrump.com beginning on May 5, 2022, at 9:00 am (EDT). The MetaRose NFT will be minted utilizing Solana's Proof of Stake blockchain protocol.

National Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month. More than 407,000 children are in foster care, and each year close to 20,000 youth age out without the support of families or caregivers. In fact, the National Foster Youth Institute reports that only 50 percent of foster children finish high school, and only three percent of former foster children obtain a college degree. Twenty percent of the children in foster care will become homeless after aging out of the system, and only half will have gainful employment by the age of 24.

Proceeds from The MetaRose NFT will benefit Fostering the Future initiatives, including providing educational opportunities and scholarships for those within the foster care community. Funds will be donated to various 501(c)(3) charities, including ALL IN Fostering Futures.

About Fostering the Future

Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative, secures educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community. Scholarship recipients will learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to realizing job security within the technology sector. By providing access to computer science education, these individuals will be prepared to enter the workforce and ultimately reach financial independence.

About ALL IN Fostering Futures

ALL IN Fostering Futures empowers, develops, and mobilizes individuals and families through community, mentorship, and connection.

The ALL IN movement is a national call for partners, churches, and individuals in every state to commit to being ALL IN for children, youth, and families in or at risk of being in the child welfare system and to care for foster alumni who have aged out or once been in the system.

For Press Inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Office of Melania Trump