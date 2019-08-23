TUCKER, Ga., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Melanie A. Bennett-Sims, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as Ophthalmologist at Carlin Vision, an accredited dry eye center.

Board certified by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Dr. Bennett-Sims offers her patients over 12 years of experienced, expert ophthalmology services. Specializing in dry-eye treatment, Dr. Bennett-Sims has completed extensive additional training, setting her apart from others in this field. She is trained in cornea care, LipiFlow, glaucoma and all dry eye services. Dr. Bennett-Sims prides her success on "compassion, addressing and really listening to patients." She states it is about "not doing it quickly, but taking the appropriate amount of time with each patient." Dr. Bennett-Sims professional interests are corneal diseases, corneal transplants, cataract surgery, refractive surgery, glaucoma and ocular manifestations of systemic diseases.

Dr. Bennett-Sims earned her medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in 2003. She completed an Internship at Shards Hospital in Florida and a Residency in Ophthalmology at Georgetown Hospital Center from 2004-2007. Dr. Bennett-Sims additionally completed a Fellowship in corneal diseases at the Wilner Institute at Johns Hopkins in 2008. She is an esteemed member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Cataract and Refractive Surgery Society.

In her free time, Dr. Bennett-Sims enjoys running and participating in the NYC Marathon. She is also soccer coach at the YMCA. Dr. Bennett-Sims is contributes to her community as an activist for Sjogrens Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attacks the glands that create tears and saliva.



Dr. Bennett-Sims would like to dedicate this recognition to her father, Dr. Edward V. Bennett, Jr. Cardiothoracic Surgeon and in loving memory of her Grandparents, Dr. Edward V. Bennett Sr. General Surgeon and Dr. Edward Preacher, Family Practice.

For more information, please visit www.carlinvision.com

