Melanie Casey Jewelry Presents Diamond Fridays, Live on Instagram, June 23rd

Melanie Casey Jewelry

June 16, 2023

Initially Launched on Black Friday in 2022 to Promote Holiday Sales, an Overwhelming Response Inspired Melanie Casey to Make the Diamond Friday Giveaway a Regular Event

ANDOVER, Mass., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melanie Casey Jewelry, creators of hand-crafted, delicate fine jewelry based in Andover, Massachusetts, is pleased to announce their next Diamond Friday giveaway event. It will take place on June 23rd, and you can enter the giveaway starting today, June 16.

Presented in collaboration with Rio Grande, this upcoming giveaway is informally dubbed "Ruby Friday," as Melanie Casey will be giving away a hand-crafted cluster ring featuring one of the New Mexico-based gemstone supplier's stunning rubies. Jewelry lovers wishing to enter this month's Diamond Friday giveaway can do so by commenting and tagging a friend on any of Casey's Instagram posts from June 16-23 (@melaniecaseyjewlery on Instagram).

The company launched Diamond Friday events as a Black Friday promotion instead of utilizing paid advertising. The overwhelming response to the weekly giveaway inspired Melanie Casey to make Diamond Friday a regular, periodic event.

"We decided that we'd rather use a potential advertising budget to give jewelry away to our amazing clients and fans," Casey says. "Sure, we might not have reached as many people as we could have with ads, but we certainly had more fun playing Santa for the season, and some of our fans became clients with free jewelry they couldn't otherwise afford."

Casey has hosted Diamond Friday events occasionally since last holiday season, with an emerald ring given away this past spring. Generally, these giveaways are accompanied by a flash sale; however, fans logging onto Instagram for Diamond Friday can never be sure what surprises might be in store! That's part of the fun for the Melanie Casey team and for their fans.

 "I have loved going live with our Instagram audience and getting that personal interaction with our clients," Casey continues. "Sometimes we all need a reminder of how much this jewelry means to people, and it's so refreshing to give back to our small-but-mighty community."

About Melanie Casey Jewelry
In just over a decade, Melanie Casey has taken her passion for jewelry-making from a hobby to a thriving operation that brings hand-crafted, high-quality jewelry to thousands of people worldwide. 

Melanie Casey Jewelry won the "Creative Concepts in Retailing Award" from the Retailers Association of Massachusetts in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, Inc. Magazine also recognized Melanie Casey Jewelry as being one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

For more information, visit: MelanieCasey.com

